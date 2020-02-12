© jenoptik Business | February 12, 2020
According to provisional calculations, group revenue grew 2.5 percent to around 855 million euros in the past fiscal year (prior year: 834.6 million euros). The solid performance was mainly driven by strong demand from the semiconductor equipment industry and the acquisitions completed in 2018. On a regional level, the Americas saw the strongest growth. EBITDA increased at a faster rate than revenue, by more than 5 percent to approximately 134 million euros (prior year: 127.5 million euros), equating to an EBITDA margin of 15.7 percent (prior year: 15.3 percent). “In spite of the overall economic slowdown, demand in key parts of our business improved as expected in the second half of 2019 compared with the two prior quarters. As a result, and including the export license for VINCORION granted at the beginning of October, we were able to meet our targets and actually increase the profitability of the Jenoptik Group more strongly than expected. This, in no small part, is reflecting the outstanding work our employees do,” said Jenoptik President & CEO Dr. Stefan Traeger. Good order intake development in fourth quarter Due to major projects in the defense and traffic safety businesses in the fourth quarter the company achieved a sharp rise in order intake compared to the prior quarters of 2019. For the full year, the Group received orders worth around 813 million euros. The decline of around 7 percent was primarily due to a large order in the semiconductor equipment business booked at the end of 2018, and a softening in the automotive sector. “The past fiscal year was once again the best in the company’s history in terms of revenue and EBITDA, despite difficult economic conditions. With an EBITDA margin of around 15.7 percent we exceeded our expectations slightly – in particular due to a strong final quarter,” said CFO Hans-Dieter Schumacher. “We are on the right track with our strategy, i.e. a stronger focus on the photonics markets, the initiatives launched for more innovation, and a greater international presence, to achieve lasting profitable growth for the Group,” added Dr. Stefan Traeger. Growth is to continue in 2020 In view of the order intake development in the fourth quarter, and an ongoing positive development in the semiconductor equipment business, the JENOPTIK AG Executive Board anticipates further growth in the present fiscal year.
Seven major chip acquisitions valued at USD 1bn or more Semiconductor merger and acquisition activity strengthened in 2019 after pulling back in the two previous years from historic high levels of M&A agreements in 2015 and 2016.
ams reports record results for full year 2019 Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.
Xperi enters into a patent and technology license deal with SK hynix Xperi Corporation has entered into a new patent and technology license agreement with semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix.
Communications equipment makers want high power outputs and small solution footprints Many communications systems are powered via a 48 V backplane. This voltage is normally stepped down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, typically to either 12 V, 5 V, or even lower, in order to power the racks of boards within the system.
Pennsylvania’s AMETEK acquires IntelliPower AMETEK Inc. has purchased IntelliPower, designer and manufacturer of high-reliability external battery packs and power conditioners and distribution units for defense and industrial applications.
Nuvia unveils first NA office, new leadership Santa Clara-based silicon design start-up NUVIA Inc. has opened its first international office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Murata completes new production building in Japan One of Murata’s manufacturing subsidiaries – Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – has completed the construction of a new production building in Echizen City on the Fukui Prefecture, Japan.
Synapse opens two offshore semiconductor design centres Synapse Design has officially opened its newest semiconductor design centers: One in Ahmedabad, India and one in Penang, Malaysia. With the addition of these two design centers, the company now has eight offshore design centers (ODC).
Amtech receives order from power semiconductor customer in Asia Amtech Systems says that its subsidiary, Bruce Technologies, Inc., has received a significant new order for its full 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace from a top-tier global power semiconductor customer in Asia. The furnace is expected to ship in fiscal Q1 2021.
Osram starts the year with a strong first quarter After a challenging fiscal year 2019, Osram has made a robust start to fiscal 2020. On a comparable basis, revenue in the first quarter (ending December) grew slightly by 0.5% to EUR 873 million.
Presto acquires DELTA Microelectronics business from FORCE Technology Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and (IoT) device manufacturers, has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European provider of ASIC supply chain services.
Infineon: 'Our cost reduction measures are beginning to take effect' In the first three months of the 2020 fiscal year, Infineon's revenue decreased by 7% from EUR 2,062 million to EUR 1,916 million quarter-on-quarter.
Lam Research to expand global footprint Lam Research Corporation has selected Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang, Malaysia as the location for a new advanced technology production facility.
ON Semi looking to sell its manufacturing facility in Belgium ON Semiconductor says that it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium.
TDK Ventures invests in electric air mobility company AutoFlightX TDK's subsidiary, TDK Ventures, has made an investment in eVTOL air-cargo and air-taxi company, AutoFlightX.
Microchip and Arrow collaborate on edge IoT security Microchip Technology and Arrow Electronics are teaming upp to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.
Future Electronics signs global franchise agreement with EI Sensor Distributor Future Electronics says it has entered into a new worldwide franchise agreement with EI Sensor.
Xilinx to reduce global workforce by 7% The supplier of programmable logic devices has released its third quarter report for the fiscal year 2020, in which the company says it will initiate cost-saving measures across the company.
Murata's new Finnish manufacturing plant is ready for business Japanese electronic component manufacturer, Murata, has completed and inaugurated its new factory in Vantaa, Finland.
Nobuo Hayasaka takes the helm as President and CEO at Kioxia Kioxia Holdings Corporation has appointed Nobuo Hayasaka as President and CEO of Kioxia, effective immediately. Dr. Hayasaka has served as Acting President and CEO since July 12, 2019, during Former President and CEO Yasuo Naruke’s medical leave of absence.
Cooperation between Elmos and Fraunhofer Institute IMS comes to an end The cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) in Duisburg will end on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the agreed contract period, despite Elmos wishes to continue.