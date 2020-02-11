© ams Business | February 11, 2020
ams reports record results for full year 2019
Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.
Group revenues for 2019 of USD 2,085.9 million grew by 32% from USD 1,578.1 million in 2018 while revenues for the fourth quarter 2019 of USD 655.3 million were up 2% sequentially compared to the third quarter and up 38% from USD 476.5 million in the same quarter 2018. This growth was according to the company particularly driven by the company’s consumer business in the second half of the year. The adjusted result from operations (EBIT) for 2019 was USD 433.4 million or 21% of revenues and the EBIT for the fourth quarter 2019 was USD 184.3 million or 28% of revenues, compared to USD 141.2 million or 9% for 2018 and USD 60.1 million or 13% for the fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted net income for 2019 was USD 331.6 million while adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was USD 158.9 million, compared to USD 11.8 million for 2018 and USD 1.6 million for the fourth quarter 2018. In December of 2019, ams was successful with its public tender offer for Osram Licht AG. The company is currently in the process of attaining the required merger control clearances for the transaction and expects the transaction to close in the second quarter 2020 – that is if all of these required clearances are received.
ams reports record results for full year 2019 Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.
Xperi enters into a patent and technology license deal with SK hynix Xperi Corporation has entered into a new patent and technology license agreement with semiconductor manufacturer SK hynix.
Communications equipment makers want high power outputs and small solution footprints Many communications systems are powered via a 48 V backplane. This voltage is normally stepped down to a lower intermediate bus voltage, typically to either 12 V, 5 V, or even lower, in order to power the racks of boards within the system.
Pennsylvania’s AMETEK acquires IntelliPower AMETEK Inc. has purchased IntelliPower, designer and manufacturer of high-reliability external battery packs and power conditioners and distribution units for defense and industrial applications.
Ad
Nuvia unveils first NA office, new leadership Santa Clara-based silicon design start-up NUVIA Inc. has opened its first international office in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Murata completes new production building in Japan One of Murata’s manufacturing subsidiaries – Fukui Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. – has completed the construction of a new production building in Echizen City on the Fukui Prefecture, Japan.
Synapse opens two offshore semiconductor design centres Synapse Design has officially opened its newest semiconductor design centers: One in Ahmedabad, India and one in Penang, Malaysia. With the addition of these two design centers, the company now has eight offshore design centers (ODC).
Amtech receives order from power semiconductor customer in Asia Amtech Systems says that its subsidiary, Bruce Technologies, Inc., has received a significant new order for its full 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace from a top-tier global power semiconductor customer in Asia. The furnace is expected to ship in fiscal Q1 2021.
Osram starts the year with a strong first quarter After a challenging fiscal year 2019, Osram has made a robust start to fiscal 2020. On a comparable basis, revenue in the first quarter (ending December) grew slightly by 0.5% to EUR 873 million.
Presto acquires DELTA Microelectronics business from FORCE Technology Presto Engineering, an outsourced operations provider to semiconductor and (IoT) device manufacturers, has acquired the DELTA Microelectronics business unit of FORCE Technology, the European provider of ASIC supply chain services.
Infineon: 'Our cost reduction measures are beginning to take effect' In the first three months of the 2020 fiscal year, Infineon's revenue decreased by 7% from EUR 2,062 million to EUR 1,916 million quarter-on-quarter.
Lam Research to expand global footprint Lam Research Corporation has selected Batu Kawan Industrial Park in Penang, Malaysia as the location for a new advanced technology production facility.
ON Semi looking to sell its manufacturing facility in Belgium ON Semiconductor says that it is exploring a sale of its manufacturing facility in Oudenaarde, Belgium.
TDK Ventures invests in electric air mobility company AutoFlightX TDK's subsidiary, TDK Ventures, has made an investment in eVTOL air-cargo and air-taxi company, AutoFlightX.
Microchip and Arrow collaborate on edge IoT security Microchip Technology and Arrow Electronics are teaming upp to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.
Future Electronics signs global franchise agreement with EI Sensor Distributor Future Electronics says it has entered into a new worldwide franchise agreement with EI Sensor.
Xilinx to reduce global workforce by 7% The supplier of programmable logic devices has released its third quarter report for the fiscal year 2020, in which the company says it will initiate cost-saving measures across the company.
Murata's new Finnish manufacturing plant is ready for business Japanese electronic component manufacturer, Murata, has completed and inaugurated its new factory in Vantaa, Finland.
Nobuo Hayasaka takes the helm as President and CEO at Kioxia Kioxia Holdings Corporation has appointed Nobuo Hayasaka as President and CEO of Kioxia, effective immediately. Dr. Hayasaka has served as Acting President and CEO since July 12, 2019, during Former President and CEO Yasuo Naruke’s medical leave of absence.
Cooperation between Elmos and Fraunhofer Institute IMS comes to an end The cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) in Duisburg will end on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the agreed contract period, despite Elmos wishes to continue.
Exxelia picks up Micropen Technologies Exxelia, a Paris-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-rel passive components and sub-systems for extreme environments announced the completion of its late-2019 acquisition of Micropen Technologies Corporation.
Calif-based Pixelworks broadens footprint in China Video and display processing solutions provider Pixelworks Inc. has opened a new engineering center in Shenzen, China.
Jenoptik to acquire 100% of Spanish company Jenoptik is strengthening its position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions via the acquisition of Spanish company INTEROB. The contract was signed on January 25th and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The purchase price was slightly less than twice the revenue in 2019.Load more news