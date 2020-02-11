© ams

ams reports record results for full year 2019

Austrian sensor manufacturer ams reports that its revenues for 2019 was up 32% year-on-year, and fourth quarter revenues exceeded expectations with strong adjusted operating profitability.

Group revenues for 2019 of USD 2,085.9 million grew by 32% from USD 1,578.1 million in 2018 while revenues for the fourth quarter 2019 of USD 655.3 million were up 2% sequentially compared to the third quarter and up 38% from USD 476.5 million in the same quarter 2018. This growth was according to the company particularly driven by the company’s consumer business in the second half of the year. The adjusted result from operations (EBIT) for 2019 was USD 433.4 million or 21% of revenues and the EBIT for the fourth quarter 2019 was USD 184.3 million or 28% of revenues, compared to USD 141.2 million or 9% for 2018 and USD 60.1 million or 13% for the fourth quarter 2018. Adjusted net income for 2019 was USD 331.6 million while adjusted net income for the fourth quarter 2019 was USD 158.9 million, compared to USD 11.8 million for 2018 and USD 1.6 million for the fourth quarter 2018. In December of 2019, ams was successful with its public tender offer for Osram Licht AG. The company is currently in the process of attaining the required merger control clearances for the transaction and expects the transaction to close in the second quarter 2020 – that is if all of these required clearances are received.