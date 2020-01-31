© autoflightx Business | January 31, 2020
TDK Ventures invests in electric air mobility company AutoFlightX
TDK's subsidiary, TDK Ventures, has made an investment in eVTOL air-cargo and air-taxi company, AutoFlightX.
AutoFlightX is the fourth investment by the TDK corporate venture capital fund since its July 2019 launch with a mission to invest in innovative startups. “TDK’s multi-dimensional core competency in sensors, energy and power makes them our strongest partner so far,” says CEO and founder of AutoFlightX Tian Yu, in a press release. “As we look into the horizon of tomorrow’s mobility, we are committed to bringing high-endurance eVTOL vehicles with the best reliability and safety. We are thrilled to have TDK as our partner because they are world leaders in commercializing advanced technologies and supporting hard-tech entrepreneurs like us.” According to TDK Ventures’ Managing Director Nicolas Sauvage, the CVC sought companies that combine avionics and drone expertise with strong unit economics, paired with solid business models in the eVTOL space. For TDK Ventures, the ideal company would unlock a spectrum of use cases in inspection, cargo delivery and emergency responses, all without requiring an installed charging infrastructure base. AutoFlightX’s 50 kg platform can carry payloads of up to 20 kg and has a flight time of two to five hours continuous cruise. The company also has a pipeline of platforms that will carry up to 300 kg and can fly two to five hours, depending on the payload. “We believe AutoFlightX’s innovations reflect a combination of the best consumer drone talent from China paired with the aviation engineering rigor of Germany,” Sauvage says in the press release.. Tian Yu, who is the former founder and CEO of Yuneec, startedAutoFlightX in 2018 with a vision to transform air mobility. Yu assembled a team of more than 100 engineers in Munich, Shenzhen and Shanghai to leverage the expertise of consumer drones and aviation with the goal of building the highest energy-efficient eVTOL vehicle. The AutoFlightX team explored customer pain points in traditional industries such as mining, oil and gas and emergency response. In such scenarios, consumer drones didn’t satisfy the needs for vertical take-off, long-duration cruise and hovering while carrying large payloads, so the company began developing an eVTOL solution. AutoFlightX has already signed on several customers in the mining and inspection industries with their V40 Whiteshark platform that can carry up to a 20 kg payload. The AutoFlightX team has also recently completed their first full maiden flight of a 300 kg platform, which can deliver medicine and other time-sensitive supplies of up to a 100 kg payload. Their 1000 kg platform is currently under development, with plans for initial flights in 2020.
Microchip and Arrow collaborate on edge IoT security Microchip Technology and Arrow Electronics are teaming upp to simplify connectivity and security across industrial, smart building and energy markets.
Future Electronics signs global franchise agreement with EI Sensor Distributor Future Electronics says it has entered into a new worldwide franchise agreement with EI Sensor.
Xilinx to reduce global workforce by 7% The supplier of programmable logic devices has released its third quarter report for the fiscal year 2020, in which the company says it will initiate cost-saving measures across the company.
Murata's new Finnish manufacturing plant is ready for business Japanese electronic component manufacturer, Murata, has completed and inaugurated its new factory in Vantaa, Finland.
Nobuo Hayasaka takes the helm as President and CEO at Kioxia Kioxia Holdings Corporation has appointed Nobuo Hayasaka as President and CEO of Kioxia, effective immediately. Dr. Hayasaka has served as Acting President and CEO since July 12, 2019, during Former President and CEO Yasuo Naruke’s medical leave of absence.
Cooperation between Elmos and Fraunhofer Institute IMS comes to an end The cooperation between Elmos Semiconductor AG and Fraunhofer Institute for Microelectronic Circuits and Systems (IMS) in Duisburg will end on June 30, 2020 in accordance with the agreed contract period, despite Elmos wishes to continue.
Exxelia picks up Micropen Technologies Exxelia, a Paris-headquartered designer and manufacturer of high-rel passive components and sub-systems for extreme environments announced the completion of its late-2019 acquisition of Micropen Technologies Corporation.
Calif-based Pixelworks broadens footprint in China Video and display processing solutions provider Pixelworks Inc. has opened a new engineering center in Shenzen, China.
Jenoptik to acquire 100% of Spanish company Jenoptik is strengthening its position as a full-service provider of automated manufacturing solutions via the acquisition of Spanish company INTEROB. The contract was signed on January 25th and is expected to close in the coming weeks. The purchase price was slightly less than twice the revenue in 2019.
Broadcom to supply wireless components to Apple Certain subsidiaries of Broadcom have entered into two separate multi-year statement of work agreements with Apple Inc.
TowerJazz, Cadence, and KPI to open analog design lab TowerJazz, Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI), the national technical university of Ukraine, and Cadence Design Systems, are collaborating to open a new analog circuit design lab in Ukraine.
STMicro CEO: ‘We closed 2019 with a solid fourth quarter’ The semiconductor manufacturer reported 2019 fourth quarter new revenues of USD 2.75 billion, gross margin of 39.3%, operating margin of 16.7% and new income of USD 392 million.
Car supplier Harman plans to close German site The automotive supplier Harman apparently wants to stick to its plans and close the plant in Straubing (Germany). Between 625 and 700 jobs are affected.
Camtek receives orders for 34 systems from five manufacturers Camtek says it has received orders for 34 systems for 2D inspection of CMOS image sensors from five different manufacturers, of which 25 are from two customers.
Changes to Next Biometrics' management Next Biometrics' CFO, Knut Stålen, will step down from his position on the last day of February 2020. Knut Stålen has been with NEXT Biometrics since 2014.
Foxconn and Heraeus sign MoU Foxconn Technology Group and Heraeus have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for a strategic cooperation within the space of 5G.
BAE to pick up Collins Aerospace’s GPS business and Raytheon’s ATR business BAE Systems has reached definitive agreements for the proposed acquisitions of Collins Aerospace’s military Global Positioning System (GPS) business and Raytheon’s Airborne Tactical Radios (ATR) business.
JEOL Ltd. acquires Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions JEOL Ltd. , manufacturer of semiconductor equipment and other industrial instruments and equipment, announced the acquisition of Integrated Dynamic Electron Solutions Inc. (IDES), an entrepreneurial venture specializing in technologies related to transmission electron microscopy (TEM).
NEXT receives major order for Indian government program NEXT Biometrics has received an order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India with a value of USD 750,000.
Cadence completes acquisition of AWR from NI Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has completed the acquisition of AWR Corporation from National Instruments Corporation.
Fiat Chrysler and Foxconn plans EV joint venture A new competitor in the industry for electric vehicles are in the making.
Collins Aerospace inks multimillion-dollar space contract Collins Aerospace Systems has signed a contract with Lockheed Martin to provide critical subsystems to support production of NASA’s Orion spacecraft fleet for Artemis missions III through VIII.Load more news