Cadence expands collaboration with Broadcom
Cadence Design Systems says it has expanded its collaboration with Broadcom Inc. for the creation of semiconductor solutions targeting next-generation networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications.
Building upon 7nm designs, Cadence and Broadcom are expanding the collaboration to include the creation of 5nm designs using Cadence digital implementation solutions. The idea is that with these Cadence solutions in place, Broadcom will be able to further augment engineering productivity and improve silicon performance and power. “As a global infrastructure technology leader, we’re committed to delivering innovative products that enable our customers to excel in their respective markets,” says Yuan Xing Lee, vice president and head, Central Engineering at Broadcom, in a press release “With Cadence as a key silicon design partner, we’re able to achieve our power and performance goals and provide our customers with the highest quality solutions that they’ve come to expect from us.” “We’ve collaborated with Broadcom for many years, and our expanded partnership on advanced-node design development is a result of the series of successes we’ve had together over time and our overall digital technology leadership,” adds Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence. “Given the continued proliferation of networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications, we’re dedicated to ensuring that Broadcom achieves design excellence using our latest toolsets to fuel design innovation.”
From Bosch to Silicon Mobility - Kallenbach takes the helm Automotive semiconductor company, Silicon Mobility, has appointed former Robert Bosch GmbH executive Rainer Kallenbach as CEO of the company as of January 6, 2020. The current CEO Bruno Paucard will remain with the company as COO and on the Board of Directors.
NEXT Biometrics reorganises - reduces headcount NEXT Biometrics says it is executing a program to optimise the organisation and cost base with its strategic priorities and market opportunities; which also translates to layoffs
LPKF delivers laser system to semiconductor industry customer In December, LPKF delivered – for the first time – a highly automated version of its LIDE system for integration into a semiconductor fab to an unnamed semiconductor manufacturers.
ROHM company SiCrystal & STMicro ink wafer supply deal ROHM and STMicroelectronics have signed a multi-year silicon carbide (SiC) wafers supply agreement with SiCrystal, a ROHM group company having a top share of SiC wafers in Europe.
Marvell expands R&D footprint in India Marvell has announced the addition of its new facility in Bangalore, part of Marvell India Private Limited, the company’s second largest research and development (R&D) effort spanning three sites – Bangalore, Pune and Hyderabad.
imec spin-off raises €4,5 million in funding MICLEDI Microdisplays, the latest spin-off of imec, has raised EUR 4,5 million seed capital from imec.xpand, with participation of PMV and FIDIMEC.
Synopsys to acquire certain IP assets of INVECAS The acquisition broadens the company’s IP portfolio and adds a team of experienced R&D engineers to the company’s development department.
Fire at Kioxia's Yokkaichi NAND fab A fire broke out at Kioxia’s Yokkaichi plant – a joint venture facility owned by Kioxia and Western Digital – in Japan on January 7.
New Hella electronics JV starts production in China The joint venture HELLA BHAP Electronics has started production. The company was founded in 2018 by HELLA and BHAP, one of the largest automotive suppliers in China.
European backing for Prodrive's growth plans The European Investment Bank is providing a EUR 50 million loan to Dutch technology company Prodrive Technologies.
Murata acquires 3DHaptics company Murata Manufacturing and MIRAISENS, which offers haptic solutions technology using 3DHaptics technology, have signed an agreement for MIRAISENS to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing.
Diodes updates on Lite-On acquisition Since the initial announcement of the acquisition back in August, 2019, all customary closing conditions have been met, including approval by the Lite-On shareholders. In conjunction, Diodes has been working through the final process of securing the required regulatory approvals in both Taiwan and China.
Grant helps Diodes to grow in Greenock Semiconductor manufacturer Diodes Incorporated has received a GBP 13.7 million funding package from Scottish Enterprise towards a GBP 47 million project enabling its future growth in Greenock, Scotland.
Murata starts construction on new production building Okayama Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Setouchi, Okayama Prefecture), started construction on a new production building in December 2019.
Dätwyler to sell its distribution companies Distrelec and Nedis Asset management group, Aurelius, is acquiring Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Swiss Dätwyler Group.
Teledyne acquires OakGate Technology Teledyne Technologies Incorporated's subsidiary, Teledyne LeCroy, Inc., has acquired OakGate Technology, Inc. Based in Loomis, California, OakGate provides software and hardware designed to test electronic data storage devices from development through manufacturing and end-use applications.
JCET to acquire Analog Devices Singaporean test facility JCET Group Co., Ltd (JCET) has entered into a strategic business agreement with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) in which JCET will acquire ADI's test facility in Singapore.
Mitsubishi and NTT new investors for HERE Technologies Mitsubishi Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) of Japan are to jointly acquire a 30% ownership stake in HERE Technologies.
1Q/20 Graphics DRAM price sees sharp upturn Server DRAM prices are expected to lead the uptrend in 1Q20 DRAM prices because the supply has been constrained by unstable yield rates of 1Xnm processes.Load more news