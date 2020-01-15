© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Cadence expands collaboration with Broadcom

Cadence Design Systems says it has expanded its collaboration with Broadcom Inc. for the creation of semiconductor solutions targeting next-generation networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications.

Building upon 7nm designs, Cadence and Broadcom are expanding the collaboration to include the creation of 5nm designs using Cadence digital implementation solutions. The idea is that with these Cadence solutions in place, Broadcom will be able to further augment engineering productivity and improve silicon performance and power. “As a global infrastructure technology leader, we’re committed to delivering innovative products that enable our customers to excel in their respective markets,” says Yuan Xing Lee, vice president and head, Central Engineering at Broadcom, in a press release “With Cadence as a key silicon design partner, we’re able to achieve our power and performance goals and provide our customers with the highest quality solutions that they’ve come to expect from us.” “We’ve collaborated with Broadcom for many years, and our expanded partnership on advanced-node design development is a result of the series of successes we’ve had together over time and our overall digital technology leadership,” adds Dr. Anirudh Devgan, president of Cadence. “Given the continued proliferation of networking, broadband, enterprise storage, wireless and industrial applications, we’re dedicated to ensuring that Broadcom achieves design excellence using our latest toolsets to fuel design innovation.”