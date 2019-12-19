© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Innodisk strengthens AIoT Vision with Sysinno acquisition

Innodisk has acquired Sysinno Technology. The acquisition strengthens "Innodisk Group’s ambition to bring the future of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) to customers around the world".

“Innodisk and Sysinno share the same vision of a connected future powered by AIoT,” Innodisk President Randy Chien said. “We’re tremendously excited to make this vision a reality by bringing both companies’ experience and expertise together.” With the acquisition of Sysinno, Innodisk Group doubles down on its vision of a smart future where innovative connected products improve business and life in any environment. Innodisk combined with Sysinno’s advanced sensor technologies, bring considerable synergies that will create long-term value for customers and shareholders, a press release states. “Joining Innodisk Group means that Sysinno is better positioned than ever to deliver exceptional products to our customers,” Sysinno President Linch Lin said. “We can’t wait to show what’s next.”