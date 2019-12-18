© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | December 18, 2019
Kinetic closes its acquisition of MegaChips’ smart connectivity products
Kinetic Technologies says that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of MegaChips Corporation’s Smart Connectivity Division acquisition. The asset transaction was closed on December 12, 2019.
Adding the Smart Connectivity product line to Kinetic’s portfolio is a continuation of the Company’s growth strategy, executed organically as well as via acquisitions. Smart Connectivity Division management and staff have joined the Kinetic team as part of the deal. “The addition furthers Kinetic's strategy of developing and acquiring high-performance technology which relies on our system architecture expertise,” says Kin Shum, CEO of Kinetic Technologies, in a press release. “We see the Smart Connectivity products as highly complementary to Kinetic's portfolio with demand at our existing top-tier OEM customer base.”
Technic expands manufacturing to Amiens, France Technic has purchased a new chemical production facility located in Amiens, France. The acquisition is aimed at expanding production of its semiconductor products for a growing customer base in Europe and globally.
Swedish tech for Dutch air traffic control Saab Digital Air Traffic Solutions (SDATS) has signed a 20 year framework agreement with Air Traffic Control the Netherlands (LVNL) for remote tower systems. SDATS has received an initial order within the framework contract for establishing remote towers at the airports of Groningen and Maastricht.
Elmos and Audi strengthen partnership for LED rear light control Elmos Semiconductor and Audi extend their long standing partnership for LED rear light control and announced sample availability of the new Elmos IC E522.95.
Intel buys AI chipmaker Habana Labs Intel Corporation has acquired Habana Labs, an Israel-based developer of programmable deep-learning accelerators for the data center.
Spot prices see sharp upturn DRAM spot prices have begun to rebound, in turn improving the overall DRAM market sentiment, and memory component buyers in the contract market will be induced to raise their inventories as well. Contract prices are expected to rally as early as 1Q20.
PLDA plans new hiring in Asia to support increased presence PCI Express and high-speed interconnect solutions provider, PLDA, is augmenting its presence in the APAC region, focused on expanding their R&D, Sales and Support staff.
Abracon inks distribution agreement with Symmetry Electronics Abracon, a manufacturer of frequency control, timing, synchronization, RF, connectivity, and power component solutions, has entered into a franchise agreement with Symmetry Electronics.
Intel nabs former GlobalFoundries, IBM executive Intel Corp has hired former IBM chip exec and GlobalFoundries CTO Gary Patton to its team.
Yokogawa UK partners with power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda Yokogawa UK has signed a distribution deal with TDK-Lambda. Through Yokogawa’s distribution channels, customers across the UK will now have access to TDK-Lambda’s range of laboratory power supplies.
Denso & TMC launches JV to develop in-vehicle semiconductors DENSO Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation have named the joint venture to be established in April 2020 MIRISE Technologies. Through the JV the companies aims to to contribute through the development of advanced semiconductor electronics technologies.
Murata to cease production at several subsidiaries Saitama Murata Manufacturing – previously Toko, Inc. – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing is ceasing production at its production subsidiaries Shantou S.E.Z. Huajian Electronics and Hua Jiuh Technology by the end of 2019.
KORE Wireless picks up Integron KORE Wireless Group announced the acquisition of Integron, an IoT solutions and managed services provider specializing in the connected health market.
Aixtron qualified for MicroLED production at PlayNitride PlayNitride Inc., has qualified Aixtron's AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based (gallium nitride) MicroLEDs.
memsstar ships MEMS production system to University of Freiburg memsstar Ltd., a provider of etch and deposition equipment to manufacturers of semiconductors and MEMS,has shipped its three-chamber ORBIS 3000 system for MEMS research and manufacturing to the Department of Microsystems Engineering (IMTEK) of the University of Freiburg, Germany.
Vishay's plant in Turin, Italy, receives R&D grant Vishay Intertechnology’s facility in Borgaro Torinese, Italy, has received an industrialisation of research results (IR2) R&D grant from the EU and the Regional Government of Piedmont.
MacDermid Alpha acquires Kester Connecticut-based MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions has announced the acquisition of Kester, a global supplier of materials used in electronics assembly and semiconductor applications.
LuminaLED opens new production facility The company officially opened the doors to its new production facility in Chisinau, Moldova on the last day of November.
LeddarTech partners with First Sensor to accelerate LiDAR deployment LeddarTech, a LiDAR platform provider, has entered into a strategic collaboration with First Sensor AG, a developer of advanced sensor solutions that is also now joining the Leddar Ecosystem.
Digi-Key extends partnership with Precogs Electronics component distributor, Digi-Key Electronics has renewed its partnership agreement with Paris-based startup, Precogs.
Rambus completes acquisition of the Verimatrix's silicon IP Rambus has completed acquisition of the silicon IP, secure protocols and provisioning business from Verimatrix, formerly Inside Secure.
Osram invites ams to talks about the future Following the successful takeover offer from ams AG, Osram's Managing Board has invited the management of ams to make the journey together to becoming a global technology powerhouse for sensor solutions and photonics on the basis of the Business Combination Agreement.