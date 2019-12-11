© Aixtron

Aixtron qualified for MicroLED production at PlayNitride

PlayNitride Inc., has qualified Aixtron's AIX G5+ C MOCVD system for the manufacturing of GaN-based (gallium nitride) MicroLEDs.

Thus, the joint collaboration agreement signed in January has been successfully concluded. At the same time and based on the results achieved during that evaluation, PlayNitride ordered another AIX G5+ C tool to expand its capacities for high-volume production of MicroLEDs. The MicroLED technology is on the verge to relieve existing display technologies for next-gen consumer products. Since displays made of MicroLEDs consist of micron-sized LED arrays forming individual sub-pixel elements, they offer lowest power consumption while exhibiting superior pixel density, contrast ratio and brightness at the same time. In comparison to the existing LCD and OLED technologies, MicroLEDs open new opportunities for the design of consumer mobile products as well as premium TV displays. Dr. Charles Li, CEO & Chairman at PlayNitride Inc., says: “We are pleased that we were able to successfully qualify the AIX G5+ C by meeting the requirements for MicroLED processing. AIXTRON’s advanced Planetary® technology addresses these tightened MicroLED industry standards at best: excellent wavelength uniformity, high yield and high-volume manufacturing against lowest cost per wafer.”