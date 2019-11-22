© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

Sonos buys French voice tech company Snips

Santa Barbara-based Sonos Inc. has acquired Snips SAS, a French company specializing in AI voice platforms for connected devices that provides private-by-design voice technology.

In a press release announcing the USD 37.5 million acquisition that closed November 14, Sonos said that Snips expertise and strategic IP will bolster the company’s wireless sound technology. Founded in 2013, Snips’ full-stack solution allows for voice processing that maximizes accuracy, efficiency and privacy while minimizing footprint and cloud dependency. Snips’ voice assistants are custom-built for specific tasks and designed to run alongside other general-purpose voice assistants currently on the Sonos platform. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said in the press release, “Millions of people have come to enjoy the ease of controlling music with their voice. Today’s announcement gives us the added talent and technology to create an even more differentiated and immersive experience for customers, both inside and outside of the home. We’re excited to welcome an incredible Snips team to the Sonos family to help bring this vision to life.”