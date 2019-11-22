© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Products | November 22, 2019
Sonos buys French voice tech company Snips
Santa Barbara-based Sonos Inc. has acquired Snips SAS, a French company specializing in AI voice platforms for connected devices that provides private-by-design voice technology.
In a press release announcing the USD 37.5 million acquisition that closed November 14, Sonos said that Snips expertise and strategic IP will bolster the company’s wireless sound technology. Founded in 2013, Snips’ full-stack solution allows for voice processing that maximizes accuracy, efficiency and privacy while minimizing footprint and cloud dependency. Snips’ voice assistants are custom-built for specific tasks and designed to run alongside other general-purpose voice assistants currently on the Sonos platform. Sonos CEO Patrick Spence said in the press release, “Millions of people have come to enjoy the ease of controlling music with their voice. Today’s announcement gives us the added talent and technology to create an even more differentiated and immersive experience for customers, both inside and outside of the home. We’re excited to welcome an incredible Snips team to the Sonos family to help bring this vision to life.”
Mouser opens local customer service center in the Philippines Distributor Mouser Electronics is continuing its expansion of its ts customer service in Asia with the addition of a Customer Service Center in the Philippines.
Perceptron, Coherix cement partnership for bead inspection Michigan industrial metrology developer Perceptron Inc. has announced a commercial partnership with fellow Great Lakes State company Coherix Inc.
Dr. Arne Schneider takes over as CEO of Elmos in 2021 The Supervisory Board of Elmos Semiconductor has decided to extend the appointment of CEO Dr. Anton Mindl until the end of 2020. After this he will have had 15 successful years as CEO and will remain closely associated with the company as consultant.
Sponsored content by Z ElektronikaZ Elektronika opens new factory in Pécs To keep up with rapid growth of the company, on the 13th September Z Elektronika celebrated the grand opening of its new electronic design and manufacturing facility close to the highway in Pécs, Hungary, which adds new features and production site to its nearby location.
Magna expands lighting capabilities by acquiring Wipac Czech Magna has agreed to acquire Wipac Czech s.r.o., a automotive lighting engineering firm located in Ostrava, Czech Republic.
Cree, STMicroelectronics fortify SiC agreement Cree Inc. and STMicroelectronics have expanded their existing multi-year, long-term silicon carbide wafer supply agreement to more than USD 500 million.
LPKF expands in Garbsen, Germany The laser specialist has started the construction of a new clean room factory for the production of glass microstructure components at its headquarters in Garbsen, Germany.
Cree, ABB form partnership for SiC technology Silicon carbide technology specialist Cree and ABB’s Power Grids business have announced a partnership to jointly expand the rollout of silicon carbide for semiconductors.
Sponsored content by EsemdaContract manufacturer Esemda opens new facility in Vilnius and expands EMS The new facility has been built with reserved space for future expansions. As Esemda constantly grows, it is of great importance to be able to rapidly increase production capacity in large volumes.
Soitec & Applied Materials to develop next-gen SiC substrates Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, is entering a joint development program with Applied Materials on next-generation silicon carbide substrates.
Swissbit to stay on top of demand with new Berlin fab Back in late July of 2018, Swissbit AG, broke ground on its new R&D and manufacturing facility in Berlin with the aim of tripling the production capacity of location. Now its already up and running.
Nuvia closes series A, eyes data center servers Santa Clara semiconductor design startup Nuvia Inc., formed earlier this year by three former top Apple Inc. design executives, has closed its series A round with USD 53 million secured.
Ingun's going global; expands in Latin America and Eastern Europe Benjamin Sontag (INGUN Prüfmittel GmbH) gave a short update on expansion plans in Latin America and Eastern Europe.
Yageo to acquire KEMET in a $1.8 billion deal Yageo Corporation and KEMET Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement under which Yageo will acquire all of the outstanding shares of KEMET’s common stock for USD 27.20 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at USD 1.8 billion.
EVG and DELO partner to expand materials and process capabilities Supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS and semiconductor industry, EV Group (eVG), is partnering with DELO, a manufacturer of industrial high-tech adhesives, in the area of wafer-level optics.
Osram recommends current takeover offer from ams Osram says it has concluded a business combination with Austrian chipmaker ams and is recommending its shareholders to accept the current takeover offer.
EpiWorld speeds up commercialisation of SiC devices with AIXTRON AIXTRON SE has provided an AIX G5 WW C system to EpiWorld International Co., Ltd for the further development of next generation silicon carbide (SiC) epitaxial wafers mainly used for the manufacturing of power devices for automotive applications.
FlexEnable makes acquisition for flex displays FlexEnable, developer of flexible organic electronics, has purchased Merck's portfolio of high-performance organic thin-film transistor (OTFT) materials.
Samsung’s CPU project ends, layoffs in CA and TX Samsung has confirmed in a letter to the Texas Workforce Commission that layoffs as a result of the closure of the CPU project at the Samsung R&D Center (SARC) in Austin, Texas and the San Jose Advanced Computing Lab (ACL) in San Jose, California, will begin December 31.
Marvell completes acquisition of Avera Semi Marvell has completed its acquisition of Avera Semiconductor, the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) business of GlobalFoundries.
IAR Systems opens office in Taiwan Swedish IAR Systems, a supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, says the company is expanding in Asia with the opening of an office in Taipei, Taiwan.
ZF and Cree partners up to advance the electric drive ZF Friedrichshafen is teaming up with silicon carbide semiconductor specialist Cree, to create industry-leading, highly efficient electric drivelines.
Broadcom completes acquisition of Symantec Enterprise Security business Semiconductor company Broadcom, says that the company has completed its acquisition of the Enterprise Security business of Symantec CorporationLoad more news
