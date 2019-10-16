© Zumtobel Group

Tridonic supplies new Beijing airport with light-on-demand

Tridonic supplies the new mega airport Beijing Daxing International Airport with drivers, intelligent lighting control and light-on-demand with daylight tracking.

Beijing Daxing, approximately 50 kilometres south of the Chinese capital, is already being hailed as a mega airport – and not without reason. Enormous capacity, unique architecture, rapid construction and special, customisable lighting are the hallmarks of the building. The lighting concept is based on indirect lighting and uses concealed light sources and reflected light to create a special atmosphere. “We are delighted to be involved in this globally significant mobility project. Thanks to our broad portfolio and the expertise of our team, we were able to quickly find appropriate solutions and meet the requirements of the airport authority,” said Christoph Zimmermann, SVP Global Sales and Communication at Tridonic. “With our solutions we are helping to make Beijing Daxing airport a pleasant place for millions of passengers.” Tridonic supplied the LED drivers that provide the basis for light-on-demand in the new terminal building. The airport was supplied with a total of more than 5'000 drivers – more than 2'000 of them are used in the interior of the new terminal building. Tridonic has also supplied an additional 3'000 drivers for illuminating the parking spaces. In terms of the area it covers, the new Beijing airport is the world’s largest airport. It was constructed in only four years. It was officially opened on 30 September 2019 to coincide with 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Covering a total of 1.4 million square metres, it is expected to handle 100 million passengers a year when fully completed. Approximately 300 take-offs and landings are scheduled to take place each day.