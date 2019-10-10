© FRT GmbH Business | October 10, 2019
FormFactor acquires FRT GMBH
US-based FormFactor announces the acquisition of FRT, based in Germany. FRT is a fast growing metrology supplier in the semiconductor industry, with revenues expanding at more than 75% compounded annual growth rate since its inception in 2016 to 2018.
This acquisition strengthens FormFactor’s position in test and measurement by expanding its addressable market into 3D surface metrology and extending the optical applications scope of its existing Engineering Systems business. “The acquisition of FRT adds to FormFactor’s diversified portfolios of essential semiconductor test and measurement products. It’s one of FormFactor’s strategic priorities to expand our leadership in advanced packaging and MEMS applications, and we are excited to welcome Dr. Thomas Fries and the FRT team to the FormFactor family,” says Dr. Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, in a press release. “It is an exciting time for FRT to join the FormFactor team,” adds Dr. Thomas Fries, CEO of FRT. “We look forward to leveraging FormFactor’s well established global infrastructure and customer relationships to further accelerate our planned growth, while continuing to execute our new product development roadmap.” In accordance with the terms of the transaction, FormFactor paid EUR 19.7 million in cash for the acquisition. Up to EUR 10.3 million of additional cash consideration may be payable subject to the performance of the acquired business in 2020.
