© otnaydur dreamstime.com Business | October 04, 2019
Murata and Resonant sign multi-year agreement
Murata Manufacturing and Resonant Inc. have jointly announced that they have entered into a multi-year commercial agreement that provides Murata with rights to multiple designs to be exclusively developed using Resonant’s XBAR technology.
Upon signing the commercial agreement, Murata also completed a USD 7 million strategic investment in Resonant as part of the previously disclosed private placement. “XBAR technology is expected to achieve higher frequency and superior performance to other filter technologies, in particular for new 5G filter requirements,” says Ken Tonegawa, Senior Vice President, RF Device Division, Module Business Unit of Murata in a press release. “We would like to create products that satisfy our customers as soon as possible in cooperation with Resonant by leveraging Murata’s process technology and manufacturing capabilities.” “This agreement and the related strategic investment, which both closed ahead of plan, are important validations of Resonant’s technology and represent a critical inflection point for our company,” adds George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “We are excited to have Murata as a strategic partner to leverage our XBAR technology that was specifically developed to meet the exacting demands of the mobile 5G market.”
u-blox expands partnership with Kudelski Group u-blox expands its partnership with Kudelski Group to cover IoT security design and evaluation...
STMicro creates 400 new jobs in Singapore On September 17, 2019, the company officially opened the doors to its SG8E Fab...
Murata and Resonant sign multi-year agreement Murata Manufacturing and Resonant Inc. have jointly announced that they have...
Continental's Powertrain unit becomes Vitesco Technologies Continental's former powertrain division will now operate under the name Vitesco Technologies...
Sponsored content by Astute ElectronicsDefence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
X-FAB strengthens its cooperation with EUROPRACTICE Analog/mixed-signal and specialty foundry, X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, says that is...
ASSA ABLOY acquires RFID component supplier ASSA ABLOY has signed an agreement to acquire LUX-IDent, a provider of radio frequency...
Construction starts for Infineon’s Hungarian expansion The construction of the new plant will increase the number of people employed in Hungary by...
Elmos closes the sale of Silicon Microstructures Dortmund-based Elmos Semiconductor announces that it has closed the sale of Silicon...
RS Components signs agreement with Maxim Integrated RS Components (RS) says it has signed a global franchise agreement with Maxim...
ASM's CEO to retire next year ASM International N.V. announces that Mr. Chuck del Prado, CEO, chairman of the...
TSMC files complaints against GlobalFoundries TSMC says it filed multiple lawsuits on September 30, 2019 against GlobalFoundries in...
New mobility contracts for Data Respons Data Respons has signed three new contracts within the growing mobility segment in the...
ams ups its offer for OSRAM The Austrian chipmaker is responding to the offer that OSRAM received from Advent...
Infineon raises €1.2 billion to re-finance the Cypress acquisition Infineon Technologies AG announces that it has successfully launched and priced...
Assa Abloy acquires Placard in Australia Access solutions provider strengthens position in the Australasia region by adding the...
Lam Research to set up new technology centre in South Korea Korean government officials from the Gyeonggi-do province and executives at Lam Research Corporation, a supplier of wafer fabrication equipment, both signed a memo of understanding (MOU) to establish the Korea Technology...
DENSO to expand DENSO Hokkaido plant DENSO Corporation says it will expand the plant of DENSO Hokkaido Corporation, one of its group companies, as part of its efforts to increase production of semiconductor sensors, enhance its domestic production system and...
UMC receives final approval for acquisition of Mie Fujitsu Semiconductor Semiconductor foundry, United Microelectronics Corporation, has received the final "green...
The courtship of Osram continues - Bain is not giving up A consortium comprising of Advent and Bain Capital has indicated it is willing to make a...
German Aerospace Center (DLR) orders additional Smart Eye Pro systems DLR looked for a tracker with the ability to handle a larger field of view, that is able to cope with...
GF appoints new SVP and GM to support new market engagement GLOBALFOUNDRIES announces that it has appointed Michael Hogan as senior vice president...
GPV announces completion of new head office Parts of the Danish EMS provider relocates to Vejle, Denmark.Load more news