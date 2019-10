© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Upon signing the commercial agreement, Murata also completed a USD 7 million strategic investment in Resonant as part of the previously disclosed private placement. “ XBAR technology is expected to achieve higher frequency and superior performance to other filter technologies, in particular for new 5G filter requirements,” says Ken Tonegawa, Senior Vice President, RF Device Division, Module Business Unit of Murata in a press release. “We would like to create products that satisfy our customers as soon as possible in cooperation with Resonant by leveraging Murata’s process technology and manufacturing capabilities.” “This agreement and the related strategic investment, which both closed ahead of plan, are important validations of Resonant’s technology and represent a critical inflection point for our company,” adds George B. Holmes, Chairman and CEO of Resonant. “We are excited to have Murata as a strategic partner to leverage our XBAR technology that was specifically developed to meet the exacting demands of the mobile 5G market .”