WiLAN subsidiary acquires patent portfolio from Rohm

Wi-LAN Inc. says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Achlys Technologies Inc., has acquired a portfolio of patents from Rohm Co. Ltd. of Kyoto, Japan.

The acquired patents, which are not described in detail, relate to advanced semiconductor packaging technologies, the company states in a short update. All other terms of the agreement are confidential. WiLAN, a Quarterhill Inc. company, is a patent licensing company. The company operates in a variety of markets including automotive, digital television, Internet, medical, semiconductor and wireless communication technologies.