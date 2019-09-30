© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | September 30, 2019
Assa Abloy acquires Placard in Australia
Access solutions provider strengthens position in the Australasia region by adding the australian secure card manufacturer to its roster.
Assa Abloy has acquired Placard, an Australian secure card manufacturer based in Melbourne with 170 employees. "Placard's large installed base of customers in the Australasia region demonstrates the continued strength of secure cards and their relevance in the lives of millions of people every day," says Stefan Widing, Executive Vice President and Head of HID Global. "Adding Placard to the HID portfolio will expand our value-add services and enhance our capabilities for trusted identities, while striking the balance between offering a broad range of card solutions and providing customers with the choice of digital IDs, Widing continues. According to the press release, Placard's sales for 2019 are expected to reach about AUD 63 million.
