© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

STMicro to supply SiC power electronics to Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi

Semiconductor giant, STMicroelectronics, has been chosen to supply high-efficiency silicon-carbide (SiC) power electronics by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi (Alliance) for advanced on-board chargers (OBCs) in its upcoming electric vehicles.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi plans to use the new SiC power technology to build more efficient and compact high-power OBCs that will further increase attractiveness of electric vehicles for the users by cutting battery-charging time and enhancing driving range. As Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi’s chosen partner for advanced SiC technology, ST will provide design-in support to help maximise OBC performance and reliability, a press release reads. ST is also to supply Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi with associated components, including standard silicon devices. The OBCs with ST’s SiC are scheduled to enter volume production in 2021. “SiC technology can help the world by reducing dependence on fossil fuels and increasing energy efficiency. ST has successfully developed manufacturing processes and established a portfolio of qualified, commercialized SiC products also in automotive-grade version. Building on our long cooperation, we are now working with Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi to realize the many advantages SiC can bring to EVs. Moreover, this commitment helps ensure success by increasing the economies of scale to deliver superior-performing SiC-based circuits and systems that are also cost-effective and affordable,” says Marco Cassis, President, Sales, Marketing, Communications and Strategy Development, STMicroelectronics.