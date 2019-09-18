© ams

ams is confident of successful acquisition of Osram

ams says that it expects to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) around the end of October 2019 to approve the equity issuance in conjunction with the all-cash takeover offer for OSRAM Licht AG.

The Austrian company expects to approve EUR 1.5 billion equity issuance to partially refinance the EUR 4.2 billion acquisition bridge facility in conjunction with the offer. This decision is a response to the positive feedback ams has received from shareholders and investors during a global investor roadshow over the last two weeks, the company states in a press release. Capitalising on this positive momentum, ams intends to lower the acceptance threshold of the offer to 62.5% from the previous 70% to de-risk the offer reflecting further analysis of OSRAM’s shareholder base, and achieve success sooner.