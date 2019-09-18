© ams Business | September 18, 2019
ams is confident of successful acquisition of Osram
ams says that it expects to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) around the end of October 2019 to approve the equity issuance in conjunction with the all-cash takeover offer for OSRAM Licht AG.
The Austrian company expects to approve EUR 1.5 billion equity issuance to partially refinance the EUR 4.2 billion acquisition bridge facility in conjunction with the offer. This decision is a response to the positive feedback ams has received from shareholders and investors during a global investor roadshow over the last two weeks, the company states in a press release. Capitalising on this positive momentum, ams intends to lower the acceptance threshold of the offer to 62.5% from the previous 70% to de-risk the offer reflecting further analysis of OSRAM’s shareholder base, and achieve success sooner.
STMicro to supply SiC power electronics to Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Semiconductor giant, STMicroelectronics, has been chosen to supply high-efficiency...
APC Technology courted by takeover offer Specialist Components along with APC Technology Group, announces that the companies...
ams is confident of successful acquisition of Osram ams says that it expects to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) around the end...
Electrolab broadens footprint in Texas Electrolab, Inc. has completed construction of additional operating and research facilities...
Electro Rent announces global CEO and President Electro Rent, a test equipment services player, has announced the appointment of Jay...
Qualcomm acquires remaining interest in TDK joint venture Qualcomm Incorporated says that the company has completed the acquisition of the...
Infineon and Synopsys collaborate on AI In order to support AI-driven solutions with its future automotive microcontrollers...
HTC appoints Yves Maitre as CEO Appointment of former Orange EVP said to continue drive for VIVE Reality as Cher Wang...
UltraSoC opens engineering center in Poland UltraSoC announces that the company has officially open its new development center, and...
Foresight inks deal with Chinese infrared camera manufacturer Foresight Autonomous Holdings, a supplier of automotive vision systems, has signed a strategic...
Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab will have some hurdles to overcome Tsinghua Unigroup’s DRAM fab is scheduled for completion in 2021 but technology remains...
HEICO Corporation subsidiary acquires TTT-Cubed HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of the stock of TTT-Cubed, Inc...
RFMW names business development manager RF Power RFMW announces that Philip Knights has joined their organization as Business...
PCB Piezotronics to move production from China to the US North Carolina based designer and manufacturer of high-precision sensors, PCB...
HCL Technologies to acquire Sankalp Semiconductor HCL Technologies Limited is acquiring Sankalp Semiconductor (Sankalp), a...
SG Wireless teams up with Arrow Electronics Hong Kong-based full stack Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider, SG Wireless, says it...
DuPont to sell its compound semiconductor solutions business DuPont Electronics & Imaging (E&I) says it has signed an agreement to sell its Compound...
BluGlass signs global joint development agreement with Bridgelux The agreement is to develop cascade LEDs using BluGlass’ remote plasma chemical vapour...
CMOS image sensors stay on stairway to record revenues Economic slowdown and U.S.-China trade war will not stop CMOS image sensors from...
Delphi team up with Cree for automotive SiC devices Delphi Technologies and Creehave entered into a partnership to utilise silicon...
proteanTecs expands global operations with new R&D facilities Israeli startup, proteanTecs, who's looking to increase quality and reliability of electronics, says...
Skeleton Technologies' ultracapacitors to power Škoda Trams Skeleton Technologies will supply ultracapacitor systems to Škoda Electric, a traction equipment...Load more news