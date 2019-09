© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Jay Geldmecher was most recently the President and CEO of Artesyn Embedded Technologies (formerly Emerson’s Embedded Computing & Power Business) where he focused on the expansion of engineering resources and investments in technology into new markets such as hyper-scale, 5G and Industry 4.0. Geldmacher will succeed current Electro Rent Global CEO Nigel Brown, who is retiring from day-to-day service but will remain active as a shareholder, chairman and key strategic advisor to the company. – Jay is uniquely qualified to lead the business through its next phase of growth and evolution, building on the company’s position as the global test equipment services provider of choice,” said Nigel Brown. His global technology background and experience developing deep customer relationships is a perfect fit for Electro Rent. Jay Geldmacher will be based in Electro Rent’s headquarters located in West Hills, California and will assume the Global CEO and President role this month.