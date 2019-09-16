Business | September 16, 2019
Silvaco teams up with HDL Design House for IC design services
HDL Design House and Silvaco Inc. are teaming up to offer analog/digital IC design services and full turn-key solutions to fabless semiconductor companies.
“HDL Design House is a recognized leader in SoC, analog and mixed-signal design services,” said Babak Taheri, CEO of Silvaco. “Offering HDL DH SoC implementation services with our EDA software and design IP gives our customers the resources and products they need to be successful in their projects. Since HDL DH is an ARM® Approved Design Partner and recipient of many industry quality certifications, our customers can be confident they will receive high-quality service and responsible technical support.” “Silvaco offers a complete suite of EDA software and hundreds of design IP,” said Predrag Markovic, CEO of HDL Design House. “By partnering with Silvaco, we can better fulfill the increasing demands for SoC and analog IC implementation expertise and solutions. I look forward to delivering our compelling services and products to design teams worldwide.”
