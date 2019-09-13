© pichetw dreamstime.com Business | September 13, 2019
HEICO Corporation subsidiary acquires TTT-Cubed
HEICO Corporation's dB Control subsidiary has acquired 100% of the stock of TTT-Cubed, Inc. (TTT) in an all cash transaction.
dB Control is now a part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group. HEICO stated that it expects the acquisition to be accretive to its earnings in the year following the purchase. The companies have agreed not to disclose the financial terms and details of the deal. Founded in 2012, TTT is the designer and manufacturer of RF Sources, Detectors, and Controllers for a certain wide range of aerospace and defense applications. The company has its design and production center located in Fremont, California. TTT will operate as part of dB Control and will relocate to dB’s headquarters, engineering and production center, which is also located in Fremont, California. Most of the TTT team will remain with the business post-closing. “We’re thrilled to be part of dB Control and the HEICO family. We’re confident TTT will continue to grow and innovatively serve its customers under the new ownership structure,” says Jeff Tindall, TTT’s Founder, President and majority owner, in a press release.
