September 04, 2019
Pro-Active engineering picks up Apex Embedded Systems
Wisconsin-based Pro-Active Engineering Inc. has acquired Apex Embedded Systems LLC, an engineering firm also based in Wisconsin.
In a press release, Pro-Active said that the purchase will bolster its design engineering and software development capabilities and enhance the company’s expertise in embedded systems. Under the terms of the deal, Apex Embedded Systems will continue to provide electronic hardware engineering, software engineering, sustaining engineering and IIoT solutions across the industrial, scientific, research, military, and aerospace industries through Pro-Active Engineering. “It is a great pleasure to have Mike Ihm and his team from Apex Embedded Systems join our design team at Pro-Active Engineering,” said Toby Klusmeyer, founder and president of Pro-Active Engineering. “Thanks to this, my dream of providing best in class product design services rings true.”
