Heraeus selects four startups for accelerator program
Heraeus has just launched the Heraeus Accelerator starting with four technology startups in the first batch which focuses on electronics.
The program is an important step for the German technology company to strengthen its connection to the startup scene and establish new partnerships."The great diversity of Heraeus’ portfolio offers an ideal playground for startups worldwide," says Mario Hehle, Head of Corporate Innovation. "We offer access to a wide range of markets, enabling startups to develop even better solutions for their future growth.” Ten international startups presented their ideas at Heraeus' Innovation Center in Hanau at the end of June. Four of them were selected by the jury to work on joint projects with Heraeus experts for three months. "The Heraeus Accelerator allows us to identify potential partners in adjacent fields very quickly and precisely. The collaborations will speed up the transfer of innovative products to the market " explains Frank Stietz, Head of Business Area Electronics. Accelerator programs are designed to help startups bring their products to market more quickly and successfully. The Heraeus Accelerator therefore supports startups with expert knowledge in the technical field and all around commercial questions. It also grants them access some corporate assets like research laboratories and materials. The goal is to establish long-term partnerships. The four selected startups The Swiss startup Scrona is working on a novel, ultrahigh resolution inkjet printing for functional inks. With proprietary MEMS printheads, printing at the sub-micron level is possible, enabling additive, non-contact and digital industrial microfabrication. The SenSiC team is from Sweden and develops, produces and sells gas sensors for harsh environments. Copprint is a startup from Israel that develops conductive inks based on nanoparticles of copper and a patented sintering agent. Copprint inks enable very high conductivity and full flexibility at all scales of printed electronics applications. The US startup MesoGlue develops solutions to bonding challenges. They focus on all metal connections formed at low or room temperature. Their techniques provide novel solutions for thermal interface materials, soldering and 3D printing.
