Business | August 29, 2019
Rambus completes acquisition of Northwest Logic
Silicon IP and chip provider, Rambus, says that the company has completed its previously-disclosed acquisition of Northwest Logic, a supplier of memory, PCIe and MIPI digital controllers.
The acquisition will allow Rambus to further scale, bringing together high-speed design expertise with the physical and digital IP families to offer comprehensive memory and SerDes IP solutions for chip designers. “Northwest Logic’s product lineup and expertise is a great complement to our current portfolio, expanding and deepening our high-speed interface offerings in a wide array of high-performance markets,” says Luc Seraphin, president and CEO, Rambus. “The addition of their solutions and technology serves a critical role in driving Rambus’ continued focus on our core strengths in semiconductor.” Although this transaction will not materially impact 2019 financial results due to the timing of close and acquisition accounting, Rambus expects this acquisition to be accretive in 2020.
