Smith earns ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation at its European facility

Smith says it has earned accreditation under the ISO/IEC 17025 standard at its recently upgraded warehouse in Amsterdam.

Smith’s global headquarters in Houston and Asian headquarters in Hong Kong received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation in 2012 and 2013, respectively. The ISO/IEC 17025 standard outlines both the specific mechanical testing requirements for electronic components and calibration services for equipment in the lab. Smith’s testing equipment is calibrated by a third party and provides measurement to NIST and/or manufacturer standards. Smith’s in-house test laboratory ensures that electronic components are verified by placing parts through a series of stringent examinations, including escalation to additional levels of testing when required by Smith’s quality control and management or customer specification. Smith’s ISO/IEC 17025-accredited testing equipment and capabilities include chemical testing, C-SAM acoustic microscopy, decapsulation, X-ray fluorescence, solderability testing, and X-ray systems. “Smith’s warehouse in Amsterdam has added a multitude of capabilities since the beginning of this year,” said Kirk Wehby, Smith’s Chief Operating Officer. “In addition to earning ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, the warehouse has also finalized its second phase of expansion and added CCAP-101 certification to its list of qualifications.” "Earning ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation in Amsterdam further showcases Smith’s commitment to providing the highest-quality electronic components to customers worldwide,” continued Wehby. “The growth of our global operations team and our in-house testing capabilities will only keep gaining momentum.”