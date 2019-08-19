© Data Respons Embedded | August 19, 2019
Data Respons inks another contract in Germany
Data Respons has received a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.7 million) with a German customer in the industrial automation (Smart Factory) segment.
The contract comprises high-end computer solutions embedded in the customer’s advanced instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions. Deliveries will take place in 2020 with further opportunities going forward. "The ongoing trends with increased automation, industrial digitalisation (Industry 4.0), internet of things (IoT) provide great growth opportunities for our company. Germany is the largest market for industrial R&D services and solutions in Europe. We have been present in this market since 2005 and now have a solid platform of 7 locations and 500 employees. Germany counted for 25% of total group revenues in first half 2019 and we expect continued growth going forwards," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons ASA.
