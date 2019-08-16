© olivier26 dreamstime.com Business | August 16, 2019
Helix Semiconductors appoints VP of Engineering
Fabless power semiconductor company Helix Semiconductors has appointed Philip Crawley as vice president of engineering.
With more than 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, Crawley is a seasoned circuit and system design engineer with 15 patents to his name. He will be based out of Helix Semiconductors’ corporate office in Irvine, California. In his role as VP of engineering, Crawley will oversee product development and evaluation for Helix Semiconductors. He will tap into his expertise to drive the technical team in product roadmap development, design methodology, ongoing technical innovation, and support for existing technologies and infrastructure. Before joining Helix Semiconductors, Crawley served in senior engineering positions at some of the largest semiconductor companies in the industry, including Synaptics Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, Qualcomm, Silicon Labs, and Maxim Integrated. During his tenure with Silicon Labs, he led the development of their first RF satellite receiver, which grew to be a substantial product line for the company. “This is an exciting time to be joining the team at Helix Semiconductors,” said Crawley. “Over the past year, the company has launched its first products into mass production, brought on new customers and signed new distributors. I look forward to collaborating with this exceptional team as we continue to drive innovative technology to change how the world is powered. Helix technology, from my long experience of seeing successful technologies, is a game changer.”
