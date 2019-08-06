© Atotech (illustration purpose only)

Atotech acquires J-KEM

Atotech has acquired J-KEM International (J-KEM), based in Rosersberg (Sweden), a company specialised in chemical products and processes for the PCB and general metal finishing industries

All existing services of J-KEM’s have been seamlessly continued by Atotech, effective August 1st, 2019, a press release states. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Geoff Wild, Atotech’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are thrilled to add J-KEM’s strong products and technologies to Atotech. We see substantial opportunities to further grow our business with this set of new and excellent products. In particular, J-KEM brings to us a graphite process that gives superior performance, an accelerator-free system in collaboration with an EDTA electroless copper process, as well as a palladium-based direct metallization process. These additional capabilities will help expand our reach into exciting growth markets like flex-PCBs and exotic materials. J-KEM’s strong reputation for technical performance fits well with our unique solution-based approach that combines a comprehensive offer of proprietary process chemicals and equipment with best local service. Johan Lundqvist, J-KEM’s Chief Executive Officer, added, “We are pleased J-KEM is joining the Atotech family, as it makes sense for both sides. J-KEM will contribute to Atotech’s portfolio, and existing J-KEM customers will benefit from Atotech’s best-in-class service. We look forward to being part of the Atotech team.”