© evertiq

New Yorker Electronics and VVDN Technologies sign franchise deal

Global electronic components distributor New Yorker Electronics has partnered with VVDN Technologies, an end-to-end Embedded Product Engineering, Cloud and ODM services company on a franchise products and services agreement.

Established in 2007, VVDN (Voice/Video/Data/Network) is specialising in product engineering, cloud and ODM services companies based in India. VVDN has nine design/R&D centres and four manufacturing plants in India with a global presence in the United States, Canada, Europe, South Korea and Japan. “VVDN will give our customers the freedom to accomplish an entire design and solution while fully focusing resources elsewhere. With over 2,000 engineers, VVDN can design it, manufacture the necessary parts, assemble it and test it for a high-quality turnkey embedded product design,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics in a press release. “We are excited to be partnering with such an innovative technology company in the Product Development space, particularly one which advances the industry through its unique ecosystem of design and manufacturing under one roof.” “The Embedded Market maintains a strong regional demand in the US. It’s clear that businesses are looking for a partner who can help them with not just one but all the stages of a successful product development lifecycle -- from Design, Cloud and Mass Production -- with a faster time to market. This engagement with New York Global Electronics is a clear WIN-WIN and we are very excited to be able to extend our services to a wider audience,” noted Gourab Basu, VP Business Development, VVDN Technologies adds. As a franchise distributor for VVDN Technologies, New Yorker Electronics will supply VVDN’s complete Hardware Engineering, FPGA Engineering, Embedded Software Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Testing & QA services.