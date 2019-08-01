© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com Components | August 01, 2019
u-blox acquires Rigado's Bluetooth modules business
u-blox acquired Rigado's Bluetooth modules business in an Asset Purchase Agreement
This acquisition will 'allow u-blox to extend their range of products in the area of Bluetooth(R) low energy, Zigbee and Thread, as well as to access additional market segments and channels', a press release states. "Rigado's Bluetooth modules business complements our already extensive portfolio and gives us access to more channels and new interesting customers in the area of smart home, wearables, as well as fitness," said Herbert Blaser, Head Product Center Short Range Radio, u‑blox. "We're also looking forward to the ongoing collaboration with distribution partners like Digi-key or Future Electronics, where we'll be able to offer a seamless transition." "We're very proud of both our market-leading modules division and Rigado's fast-growing edge infrastructure gateway business", Greg Rau, President of Rigado, added. "The value we capture from the acquisition of the modules division will allow us to further accelerate Rigado's growth in the gateway market - especially in key solution areas such as smart building and asset tracking." Going forward, Ben Corrado, former CEO of Rigado, will be part of u-blox's Short Range Radio product strategy team. With him, other key staff of Rigado's modules division have also joined u-blox, while the existing Rigado office in Salem (OR) will be the North American Short Range Radio Engineering Center for u‑blox.
Senvion can still pay August salaries Employees for ailing wind turbine manufacturer Senvion can breath a little. The company can...
Stemmer Imaging / MVTec co-operation to cover UK and Ireland STEMMER IMAGING AG and MVTec Software GmbH are expanding their co-operation for...
LeddarTech vs. Phantom Intelligence: a win LeddarTech's patent infringement case against Phantom Intelligence was...
Honeywell acquires TruTrak Flight Systems Honeywell has acquired privately held TruTrak Flight Systems, specialising in autopilots for...
Global GDP impact on worldwide IC market growth expected to rise Excluding memory, correlation coefficient expected to reach a very high level of 0.94 in the...
Mouser and Wilcoxon Sensing sign distribution agreement Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with Wilcoxon Sensing...
2'000 Intel staff and smartphone modem business go to Apple Apple is to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business. Approximately 2,200...
Thales and Telespazio win contract The Space Alliance between Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and...
See Mars through Jenoptik eyes When NASA launches the Mars 2020 mission the first images back to Earth in February of...
Zumtobel part of Mongolian infrastructure project Zumtobel Group has secured a contract in the low double-digit million range with the Mongolian government for a comprehensive street lighting project in the north of Mongolia’s capital.
Hella achieves annual goals Automotive supplier HELLA has closed the fiscal year 2018/2019 (1 June 2018 to 31...
Sensera and Arrow sign global cooperation agreement Sensera Limited, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, has signed a global agreement...
Safran acquires French start-up Neelogy Safran Electrical & Power has acquired Neelogy, a French start-up that has developed a...
Cell phone 3D sensing market enters growth stage LEDinside predicts that smartphone shipments are to decline for whole 2019 year, cell...
Avnet appoints Prince Yun to President of Asia Pacific Avnet Asia Pacific has promoted Prince Yun to the position of president of Avnet Asia Pacific...
A*Star and ST Engineering sign MoU The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and ST Engineering...
Ontic signs license agreement with Meggitt Sensing Systems Ontic, a BBA Aviation company, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Meggitt...
Airbag component roll off line in Vietnam Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s production subsidiary in Vietnam, Toyoda Gosei...
Commission fines Qualcomm for engaging in 'predatory pricing' The European Commission has fined Qualcomm €242 million for abusing its market dominance in...
Semi content in electronic systems forecast to drop to 26.4% in 2019 IC Insights forecasts that the 2019 global electronic systems market will grow 4% to USD...
Toshiba Memory hits market with new name Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH will officially change its name to Kioxia Europe GmbH on October 1, 2019. The name Kioxia will be adopted for the names of all Toshiba Memory companies, largely effective on the same date.
Volvo and Samsung SDI place electromobility into joined hands Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs...