u-blox acquires Rigado's Bluetooth modules business

This acquisition will 'allow u-blox to extend their range of products in the area of Bluetooth(R) low energy, Zigbee and Thread, as well as to access additional market segments and channels', a press release states. "Rigado's Bluetooth modules business complements our already extensive portfolio and gives us access to more channels and new interesting customers in the area of smart home, wearables, as well as fitness," said Herbert Blaser, Head Product Center Short Range Radio, u‑blox. "We're also looking forward to the ongoing collaboration with distribution partners like Digi-key or Future Electronics, where we'll be able to offer a seamless transition." "We're very proud of both our market-leading modules division and Rigado's fast-growing edge infrastructure gateway business", Greg Rau, President of Rigado, added. "The value we capture from the acquisition of the modules division will allow us to further accelerate Rigado's growth in the gateway market - especially in key solution areas such as smart building and asset tracking." Going forward, Ben Corrado, former CEO of Rigado, will be part of u-blox's Short Range Radio product strategy team. With him, other key staff of Rigado's modules division have also joined u-blox, while the existing Rigado office in Salem (OR) will be the North American Short Range Radio Engineering Center for u‑blox.