© evertiq Business | July 30, 2019
Stemmer Imaging / MVTec co-operation to cover UK and Ireland
STEMMER IMAGING AG and MVTec Software GmbH are expanding their co-operation for the distribution of HALCON and MERLIC machine vision software to include the United Kingdom and Ireland.
This will take effect from 1st September 2019, and further builds on the current distribution agreement between the two companies which already covers 14 European countries. Mark Williamson, Managing Director, Stemmer Imaging Ltd, commented in a press release: “We are delighted to be able to offer HALCON and MERLIC in the UK and Ireland, to enhance our existing software portfolio. Stemmer Imaging customers will benefit from access to MVTec’s leading software tools with rich functionality in both 2D and 3D applications as well as their state of the art deep learning capability. We are also pleased to announce that MVTec will be taking part in our UK Vision Technology Forum which takes place at The Vox Centre, Birmingham, 13 – 14 November, 2019.” Gerhard Wagner, Sales Director EMEA at MVTec, said: “With the well-established relationship with Stemmer Imaging in many parts of Europe, we are now looking forward to working with this strong sales channel in the UK and Ireland. They have a sizeable and knowledgable local technical team who are able to provide enhanced support and development services capabilities for OEM customers, machine builders, and systems integrators. This ensures that our software will be used in an even wider range of projects than ever before.”
