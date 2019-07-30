© Niroworld Dreamstime.com

LeddarTech vs. Phantom Intelligence: a win

LeddarTech's patent infringement case against Phantom Intelligence was settled favourably in the Federal Court of Canada.

In December 2015 LeddarTech challenged Phantom Intelligence for the illegal use of its patented LiDAR sensing technology protected by Canadian Patent No. 2,710,212, entitled “Detection and Ranging Methods and Systems” and relating to systems and methods for acquiring an optical signal and converting it into a digital trace. The patent is a core driver of LeddarTech’s long-established intellectual property and is practiced in all of its LiDAR sensing products deployed in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) applications in the auto and mobility sectors, a press release states. The settlement, the amount, terms and conditions of which are confidential, was agreed under a court-sponsored mediation process following which Phantom Intelligence became a customer of LeddarTech. “LeddarTech is proud of its years of innovation as a pioneer in LiDAR technology for ADAS and AD,” stated Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer at LeddarTech. “We have always been confident that we would be successful in the defense of our intellectual property, and we will continue to be vigilant in protecting it.”