© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Honeywell acquires TruTrak Flight Systems

Honeywell has acquired privately held TruTrak Flight Systems, specialising in autopilots for experimental, light-sport and certified aircraft. The acquisition will become part of Honeywell's BendixKing business.

"TruTrak is a natural fit with BendixKing, and this acquisition opens up an exciting new market to us," said Carl Esposito, president, Electronic Systems at Honeywell Aerospace. "It provides great technology at affordable prices, which is central to BendixKing's business. Furthermore, adding TruTrak to the BendixKing family will attract new talent, foster collaboration and help us identify new ways to bring value to our customers." As part of the acquisition, TruTrak's chief executive officer and owner, Andrew Barker, will join the BendixKing executive team and will continue to drive the successful adoption of TruTrak's autopilots in the experimental and certified aircraft markets. BendixKing will also add TruTrak's engineers to its staff to maintain the integrity of the technology, a press release states. "Honeywell and BendixKing's capabilities in the aerospace industry will accelerate the continued development of the products TruTrak has built from the ground up," said Barker. "Their vision for autopilots aligns with ours, and personally I am very excited to join the BendixKing team and use the extensive resources now available to us to continue forging the future of autopilots." Terms were not disclosed.