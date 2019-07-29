© IC Insights Components | July 29, 2019
Global GDP impact on worldwide IC market growth expected to rise
Excluding memory, correlation coefficient expected to reach a very high level of 0.94 in the 2018-2023 timeframe, states market researcher.
IC Insights forecasts that the 2018-2023 global GDP and IC market correlation coefficient will reach 0.88 (0.94 when excluding memory), up from 0.87 in the 2010-2018 timeperiod. IC Insights depicts the increasingly close correlation between worldwide GDP growth and IC market growth through 2018, as well as its forecast through 2023, in the figure above. From 2010-2018, the correlation coefficient between worldwide GDP growth and IC market growth was 0.87 (0.92 excluding memory), a strong figure given that a perfect positive correlation is 1.0. In the three decades previous to this timeperiod, the correlation coefficient ranged from a relatively weak 0.63 in the early 2000s to a negative correlation (i.e., essentially no correlation) of -0.10 in the 1990s. IC Insights believes that the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, leading to fewer major IC manufacturers and suppliers, is one of major changes in the supply base that illustrate the maturing of the industry and helping foster a closer correlation between worldwide GDP growth and IC market growth. Another reason for a better correlation between worldwide GDP growth and the IC market growth is the continued movement to a more consumer driven IC market. Twenty years ago about 60% of the IC market was driven by business applications and 40% by consumer applications, but those percentages are reversed today. As a result, with a more consumer-oriented environment driving electronic system sales, and in turn IC market growth, the health of the worldwide economy is increasingly important in gauging IC market trends.
More information can be found at IC Insights.
More information can be found at IC Insights.
Stemmer Imaging / MVTec co-operation to cover UK and Ireland STEMMER IMAGING AG and MVTec Software GmbH are expanding their co-operation for...
LeddarTech vs. Phantom Intelligence: a win LeddarTech's patent infringement case against Phantom Intelligence was...
Honeywell acquires TruTrak Flight Systems Honeywell has acquired privately held TruTrak Flight Systems, specialising in autopilots for...
Global GDP impact on worldwide IC market growth expected to rise Excluding memory, correlation coefficient expected to reach a very high level of 0.94 in the...
Mouser and Wilcoxon Sensing sign distribution agreement Mouser Electronics signed a global distribution agreement with Wilcoxon Sensing...
2'000 Intel staff and smartphone modem business go to Apple Apple is to acquire the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business. Approximately 2,200...
Thales and Telespazio win contract The Space Alliance between Thales Alenia Space (Thales 67%, Leonardo 33%) and...
See Mars through Jenoptik eyes When NASA launches the Mars 2020 mission the first images back to Earth in February of...
Zumtobel part of Mongolian infrastructure project Zumtobel Group has secured a contract in the low double-digit million range with the Mongolian government for a comprehensive street lighting project in the north of Mongolia’s capital.
Hella achieves annual goals Automotive supplier HELLA has closed the fiscal year 2018/2019 (1 June 2018 to 31...
Sensera and Arrow sign global cooperation agreement Sensera Limited, an Internet of Things (IoT) solution provider, has signed a global agreement...
Safran acquires French start-up Neelogy Safran Electrical & Power has acquired Neelogy, a French start-up that has developed a...
Cell phone 3D sensing market enters growth stage LEDinside predicts that smartphone shipments are to decline for whole 2019 year, cell...
Avnet appoints Prince Yun to President of Asia Pacific Avnet Asia Pacific has promoted Prince Yun to the position of president of Avnet Asia Pacific...
A*Star and ST Engineering sign MoU The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and ST Engineering...
Ontic signs license agreement with Meggitt Sensing Systems Ontic, a BBA Aviation company, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Meggitt...
Airbag component roll off line in Vietnam Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s production subsidiary in Vietnam, Toyoda Gosei...
Commission fines Qualcomm for engaging in 'predatory pricing' The European Commission has fined Qualcomm €242 million for abusing its market dominance in...
Semi content in electronic systems forecast to drop to 26.4% in 2019 IC Insights forecasts that the 2019 global electronic systems market will grow 4% to USD...
Toshiba Memory hits market with new name Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH will officially change its name to Kioxia Europe GmbH on October 1, 2019. The name Kioxia will be adopted for the names of all Toshiba Memory companies, largely effective on the same date.
Volvo and Samsung SDI place electromobility into joined hands Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs...
Casambi and Seoul Semi join forces Casambi, the pioneer in wireless lighting controls based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), has...
Dialog expect improved profitability in 2Q/2019 In 2Q/2019, Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects operating profit of...Load more news