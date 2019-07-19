© A*Star Components | July 19, 2019
A*Star and ST Engineering sign MoU
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and ST Engineering have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop innovative solutions for smart cities.
This long-term partnership will focus on technology co-development, adoption and commercialisation in four key areas: robotics, smart mobility, smart communications and health-tech. Examples of technologies that will be focused on include advanced material-handling robots for robotics; all-weather autonomous vehicles for smart mobility; satellite communications and the Internet of Things for smart communications; as well as intelligent workflows and analytics for health-tech. “A*STAR is committed to strengthening local enterprises such as ST Engineering, in particular to expand its overseas markets through digital innovation and deep tech. A*STAR has had a close partnership with ST Engineering since the early 2000s – today’s MOU serves to bring our partnership to the next level. I am confident that this collaboration will create new opportunities within the local ecosystem in Singapore, and exciting opportunities for ST Engineering’s SME partners in overseas markets,” said Mr. Frederick Chew, Chief Executive Officer, A*STAR. “This MOU with A*STAR serves as another collaboration platform for us to work with some of the best minds in research and engineering to create differentiated, commercially viable smart city solutions that will further enhance our global competitiveness,” said Mr. Vincent Chong, President & CEO of ST Engineering. “It also builds on our commitment to build a strong ecosystem involving our local enterprises so that collectively and individually, we can make our mark globally for innovative solutions.”
Photo: from left to right: Mr. Frederick Chew, Chief Executive Officer, A*STAR, Professor Tan Sze Wee, Executive Director, Science and Engineering Research Council, A*STAR, Mr. Harris Chan, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer, ST Engineering and Mr. Vincent Chong, President & CEO, ST Engineering
Photo: from left to right: Mr. Frederick Chew, Chief Executive Officer, A*STAR, Professor Tan Sze Wee, Executive Director, Science and Engineering Research Council, A*STAR, Mr. Harris Chan, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Technology Officer, ST Engineering and Mr. Vincent Chong, President & CEO, ST Engineering
A*Star and ST Engineering sign MoU The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and ST Engineering...
Ontic signs license agreement with Meggitt Sensing Systems Ontic, a BBA Aviation company, has signed a new exclusive license agreement with Meggitt...
Airbag component roll off line in Vietnam Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.’s production subsidiary in Vietnam, Toyoda Gosei...
Commission fines Qualcomm for engaging in 'predatory pricing' The European Commission has fined Qualcomm €242 million for abusing its market dominance in...
Semi content in electronic systems forecast to drop to 26.4% in 2019 IC Insights forecasts that the 2019 global electronic systems market will grow 4% to USD...
Toshiba Memory hits market with new name Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH will officially change its name to Kioxia Europe GmbH on October 1, 2019. The name Kioxia will be adopted for the names of all Toshiba Memory companies, largely effective on the same date.
Volvo and Samsung SDI place electromobility into joined hands Volvo Group and Samsung SDI have entered into a strategic alliance to develop battery packs...
Casambi and Seoul Semi join forces Casambi, the pioneer in wireless lighting controls based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), has...
Dialog expect improved profitability in 2Q/2019 In 2Q/2019, Dialog Semiconductor Plc expects operating profit of...
Bourns acquires KEKO-Varicon A Bourns company has acquired all shares of KEKO-Varicon d.o.o. Žužambrek (KEKO-Varicon)...
Axivion targets India and Southeast Asia with new partner As of May 2019, Axivion, provider of software solutions for static code analysis and...
ams not 'interested' in Osram Licht after due diligence Updated: First made public by Osram Licht, ams has now notes a recent publication by Osram Licht AG regarding a preliminary, non-binding expression of interest by ams for OSRAM Licht AG. Today, OSRAM Licht AG...
Derco expanding workforce on F-35 announcement During a visit to Derco, a Lockheed Martin company, President Donald J. Trump...
KSAT outfits the Artic with broadband Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) signed a MNOK 618 (EUR 64 million) contract with...
EDA industry revenure increase for 1Q/2019 The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 16.3 percent...
New Murata investment in Japan Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. starts a new investment program in July 2019; a new...
Ascatron secures funding for SiC product development Swedish Ascatron recently completed the sale of its shares in a Joint Venture company in...
Soitec and KOKUSAI expands collaboration Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC...
Precision Optics Corporation acquires Ross Optical Industries Precision Optics Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of advanced optical instruments for...
Leoni considers sale of its Wire & Cable Solutions division German manufacturer Leoni AG, based in Nuremberg, is preparing a separation of its Wire & Cable Solutions (WCS) division through a a stock market listing or sale, including the option of a partial sale.
Why pay more for less? The classic discrete difference amplifier design is quite simple. What can be complicated about an op amp and a four resistor network?
Neonode signs Serial Microelectronics as distributor Optical sensing technology company, Neonode Inc. has signed a distributor agreement...
Electrolube India boasts record sales Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, is showing off record growth...
Picosun accelerates growth with Finnish investment Finnish investors make significant investments in Picosun, a manufacturer of ALD...Load more news