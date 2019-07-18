© Toshiba Memory

Toshiba Memory hits market with new name

Toshiba Memory Europe GmbH will officially change its name to Kioxia Europe GmbH on October 1, 2019. The name Kioxia will be adopted for the names of all Toshiba Memory companies, largely effective on the same date.

Kioxia is a combination of the Japanese word kioku meaning “memory” and the Greek word axia meaning “value”, a press release states. “I am delighted to take the next step in our company’s evolution as we continue to enhance our position at the forefront of the memory industry,” said Stacy J. Smith, executive chairman of Toshiba Memory Holdings Corporation. “Using ‘memory’ as our starting point, Kioxia will collaborate with people to meet the various needs of everyday life, making the world more interesting and providing long-lasting value to society.”