Bourns acquires KEKO-Varicon

A Bourns company has acquired all shares of KEKO-Varicon d.o.o. Žužambrek (KEKO-Varicon) from its three shareholders, consisting of two members of the MSIN Group and one minority shareholder.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Along with adding breadth and depth to Bourns' overvoltage and overcurrent protection portfolio, KEKO-Varicon brings a strong employee base and adds overvoltage protection technologies, expands R&D, and production facility assets as part of the acquisition, a press release state. "The acquisition allows Bourns to gain a significant strategic advantage in the range of protection solutions we can offer our customers, particularly in addressing the strict requirements of the automotive industry," said Erik Meijer, President and COO of Bourns, Inc. "Acquiring KEKO-Varicon further reinforces Bourns' ability to meet both complex technology and on-time delivery needs with an even stronger global organization to deliver the highest quality circuit protection devices."