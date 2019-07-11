© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com Business | July 11, 2019
Soitec and KOKUSAI expands collaboration
Designer and manufacturer of semiconductor materials, Soitec, and KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, a pure play manufacturer of semiconductor manufacturing systems, have expanded their collaboration to R&D activities at Grenoble's Substrate Innovation Center in France.
Launched by CEA-Leti and Soitec, the Substrate Innovation Center is an industry-inclusive hub that promotes early collaboration as well as learning from substrate to system level and drives the R&D of advanced engineered substrates, including SOI and beyond. Installing dedicated R&D capabilities at the Substrate Innovation Center will allow partners to test new materials and to seek further improvements of atomic-level thickness uniformity and surface-roughness for the next generation of engineered substrates. "We are expanding our long-term partnership with KOKUSAI which started with the development of disruptive solutions for wafer-roughness control in high-volume manufacturing for FD-SOI wafers, to collaboration on new generation of engineered substrates", said Christophe Maleville, CTO of Soitec. "KOKUSAI brings unique expertise in thermal treatment and layer formation processes which are essential in building next generations substrates for semiconductor devices". "By collaborating with Soitec on optimizing their SOI processes in high-volume manufacturing, we have extended our breadth of expertise and further expanded our process capabilities", said Dr. Unryu Ogawa, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer of KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION. "Working in an R&D environment on high volume manufacturing ready tools will allow successful process transfers to be less complex and much shorter".
