AIXTRON provides MOCVD system to Nagoya University

AIXTRON SE has delivered a Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) system to Nagoya Universityin Japan. AIXTRONs 3x2-inch Flip Top CCS MOCVD platform is intended for research in the field of gallium nitride (GaN)-based deep ultra-violet (DUV) optoelectronic devices.

Nagoya University is a Japanese research institutions for semiconductor materials, especially in the field of GaN-based structures. By focusing on the development of DUV devices with AIXTRONs 3x2-inch Flip Top CCS MOCVD tool, IMaSS takes into account their benefit for a wide range of future-oriented applications in areas such as agriculture, health or water purification. Specially designed for research and small series production, the AIXTRON system enables real scaling from R&D to large series production. The Close Coupled Showerhead concept inherently allows a uniform and reproducible deposition of various complex, mostly single crystal materials. The flexibility of the reactor design enables further developments of existing materials and their application in future devices, and also permits extensive research into completely materials, their properties and potential applications. "In addition to its excellent technical performance, our Closed Coupled Showerhead Flip Top Reactor is characterized by its easy maintenance and lowest running cost. The system is one of the most successful AIXTRON products as proven by numerous orders from universities, laboratories and other research institutions worldwide. We are looking forward to closely cooperate with Nagoya University and its renowned IMaSS," comments Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of AIXTRON SE.