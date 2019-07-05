© Aixtron Business | July 05, 2019
AIXTRON provides MOCVD system to Nagoya University
AIXTRON SE has delivered a Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) system to Nagoya Universityin Japan. AIXTRONs 3x2-inch Flip Top CCS MOCVD platform is intended for research in the field of gallium nitride (GaN)-based deep ultra-violet (DUV) optoelectronic devices.
Nagoya University is a Japanese research institutions for semiconductor materials, especially in the field of GaN-based structures. By focusing on the development of DUV devices with AIXTRONs 3x2-inch Flip Top CCS MOCVD tool, IMaSS takes into account their benefit for a wide range of future-oriented applications in areas such as agriculture, health or water purification. Specially designed for research and small series production, the AIXTRON system enables real scaling from R&D to large series production. The Close Coupled Showerhead concept inherently allows a uniform and reproducible deposition of various complex, mostly single crystal materials. The flexibility of the reactor design enables further developments of existing materials and their application in future devices, and also permits extensive research into completely materials, their properties and potential applications. "In addition to its excellent technical performance, our Closed Coupled Showerhead Flip Top Reactor is characterized by its easy maintenance and lowest running cost. The system is one of the most successful AIXTRON products as proven by numerous orders from universities, laboratories and other research institutions worldwide. We are looking forward to closely cooperate with Nagoya University and its renowned IMaSS," comments Dr. Bernd Schulte, President of AIXTRON SE.
Picosun accelerates growth with Finnish investment Finnish investors make significant investments in Picosun, a manufacturer of ALD...
AIXTRON provides MOCVD system to Nagoya University AIXTRON SE has delivered a Close Coupled Showerhead (CCS) system to Nagoya...
Irvine Sensors to relocate to accommodate operational needs California based, Irvine Sensors, says that it has recently relocated its headquarters to a...
Sager Electronics completes acquisition of TPS Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and...
Sponsored content by Astute ElectronicsDefence Avionics: Connectivity Under Attack Are your connectors ready for Next Gen Mil/Aero avionics? The enormous environmental and technological challenges on Mil/Aero avionics demands new types of connectors to cope with higher data speed, greater functionality...
ASM settles patent litigation ASM International N.V. says that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Kokusai Electric...
Harting officially opens its European Distribution Centre Harting Technology Group has officially opened its, EUR 45 million, European Distribution...
Data Respons to acquire German company Data Respons ASA has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Donat group...
Osram sells and talks to investor Osram Licht AG confirms that it has received a binding offer from the financial consortium...
Applied Materials to acquire Kokusai Electric Applied Materials has entered into a definitive agreement under which the company will acquire all outstanding shares of Kokusai Electric Corporation for USD 2.2 billion in cash from global investment firm KKR.
Brooks’ semiconductor cryogenics business now a part of Atlas Copco Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Brooks’ Semiconductor Cryogenics...
ENF to build HQ and manufacturing facility in Texas Specialty electronic materials company, ENF Technology (ENF), says that it intends to...
Innovations in Optics, Inc. adds new operations director Innovations in Optics, Inc. (IOI) says it has hired Dennis Donahue as Director of...
Data Respons with German automotive contract Embedded-specialist Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.8...
Toshiba still slowed down by power outage Toshiba Memory Corp. (TMC) reported that its main NAND Flash production base in Yokkaichi, Japan, experienced a 13-minute power outage on June 15.
BASF streamlines with 6'000 job losses With an organisational realignment, BASF expects savings of EUR 300 million, as...
NeuroBlade raises over $27M to develop a new type of AI chip Israeli startup NeuroBlade has completed a USD 23 million round A, led by Marius Nacht...
Littelfuse breaks ground on new power semiconductor facility Littelfuse says that it recently broke ground on a new power semiconductor assembly plant in...
Sager Electronics to acquire Technical Power Systems Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and...
LocatorX taps NoiseFigure Research for mini atomic clock chip design LocatorX has selected NoiseFigure Research, an ultra-high-speed digital circuit...
RS Components with 'go-ahead' for capacity expansion RS Components (RS) celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its...
Overheating batteries cause problems for Apple In " a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat...
EV Group invests €30 million for capacity expansion in Austria EV Group (EVG) says it has started construction on another extensive building project at its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Austria.
Semiconductor company and owner indicted for theft of trade secrets Haoyang Yu, a Chinese born, naturalized U.S. citizen living in Lexington, Massachusetts, was...
Component distribution defies ailing market German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) is up 4% in the first quarter of 2019...Load more news