Irvine Sensors to relocate to accommodate operational needs

California based, Irvine Sensors, says that it has recently relocated its headquarters to a new facility in Costa Mesa, California in order to accommodate the company’s continued growth.

“The AI and video analytics industries continues to grow and evolve. Our move will help accommodate broadening industry needs and is in keeping with our mission to serve our customers with increasingly sophisticated technologies that enhance awareness, surveillance, and data,” says John Carson, President and CEO, Irvine Sensors, in a press release. The new, modernised facilities provide greater support to research, development and expansion for staffing. “Irvine Sensors is a rapidly progressing company which has produced many game-changing innovations,” adds Daniel DeBlasio, Director, ALERT Business Development at Irvine Sensors. “The move to the new facility reflects the continued commitment of our organization to provide our clients with the infrastructure to carry on in this tradition of innovation.”