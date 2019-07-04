© Data Respons

Data Respons to acquire German company

Data Respons ASA has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in Donat group GmbH (DONAT), a German R&D Services company headquartered in Ingolstadt with 140 employees.

The company is a niche provider of software solutions and specialist services within software development and architecture, system integration and test management as well as business critical R&D IT services (DevOps). "With this transaction, we continue to strengthen our position in Germany, which is the largest industrial market in Europe and strategically important for Data Respons. Digitalisation and connection of vehicles, transformation of powertrains, increasing environmental- and security requirements are challenging the automotive industry to innovate at a faster pace than before. In order to keep up, the industry is investing heavily in advanced software and data-driven tools supporting an efficient development and testing of new platforms. DONAT’s deliveries are highly specialised software services and represents a business-critical part of the customer’s development process for some of Germany’s leading automotive brands," says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons, in a press release. DONAT had a turnover of EUR 9.2 million and a total EBIT of EUR 0.5 million in 2018. DONAT expects good growth in 2019 and significant improvements in profit due to non-recurring items in 2018. The company has no net interest bearing debt at closing. The company will be consolidated into Data Respons’ consolidated financial statements from July 2019.