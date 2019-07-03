© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Brooks’ semiconductor cryogenics business now a part of Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Brooks’ Semiconductor Cryogenics Business that was announced back in August last year.

The acquisition includes cryo pump operations located in Chelmsford, USA and Monterrey, Mexico, a worldwide sales and service network, and Brooks Automation’s 50% share of Ulvac Cryogenics, Inc., (UCI). The revenues from UCI will not be consolidated into Atlas Copco’s revenues. Instead, the Group’s share of the profit after tax will be treated as profit from joint ventures. The cryogenic business, which is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, has about 400 employees and is a supplier of advanced cryo pumps and cryo chillers for the semiconductor and related industries through its CTI-Cryogenics and Polycold product lines. The acquired business will significantly expand Atlas Copco’s technology offering to customers in the semiconductor and general vacuum industries through the Edwards business, a brand in the Atlas Copco Group. A new division in the Vacuum Technique Business Area will be created to increase the focus on expanding Atlas Copco’s chamber solutions offering to customers in the semiconductor and flat panel display markets. The new division will be named Semiconductor Chamber Solutions and be headquartered in Chelmsford, USA.