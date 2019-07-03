© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

ENF to build HQ and manufacturing facility in Texas

Specialty electronic materials company, ENF Technology (ENF), says that it intends to build its U.S. headquarters in Kyle, Texas.

The Texas facility will house a manufacturing operation for blending of electronic and process materials to support fabrication of microelectronics products in the U.S. Initially, the new facility will offer precision blending of ammonium hydroxide and water-based copper stripper products in its cleanroom manufacturing environment. Strippers are used in semiconductor production to resolve photoresists in the photolithography process, as well as to remove polymers, a residue of photoresists, generated in the dry etching process, a press release reads. The facility will feature a cleanroom production area with advanced blending and process monitoring technologies to deliver quality materials without impacting air or water quality, and the site will be connected to local fire and municipal authorities. The company has already been issued a permit by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality for copper stripper production, and the permitting process related to the ammonium hydroxide manufacturing process is under way. In addition to its local manufacturing capabilities, ENF is creating high value from its technologies through continuous R&D. As the company’s investment in R&D expands, it has also developed partnerships and alliances with other companies, an activity that will now extend into its U.S. operations.