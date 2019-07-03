© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | July 03, 2019
ENF to build HQ and manufacturing facility in Texas
Specialty electronic materials company, ENF Technology (ENF), says that it intends to build its U.S. headquarters in Kyle, Texas.
The Texas facility will house a manufacturing operation for blending of electronic and process materials to support fabrication of microelectronics products in the U.S. Initially, the new facility will offer precision blending of ammonium hydroxide and water-based copper stripper products in its cleanroom manufacturing environment. Strippers are used in semiconductor production to resolve photoresists in the photolithography process, as well as to remove polymers, a residue of photoresists, generated in the dry etching process, a press release reads. The facility will feature a cleanroom production area with advanced blending and process monitoring technologies to deliver quality materials without impacting air or water quality, and the site will be connected to local fire and municipal authorities. The company has already been issued a permit by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality for copper stripper production, and the permitting process related to the ammonium hydroxide manufacturing process is under way. In addition to its local manufacturing capabilities, ENF is creating high value from its technologies through continuous R&D. As the company’s investment in R&D expands, it has also developed partnerships and alliances with other companies, an activity that will now extend into its U.S. operations.
Applied Materials to acquire Kokusai Electric Applied Materials has entered into a definitive agreement under which the company will acquire all outstanding shares of Kokusai Electric Corporation for USD 2.2 billion in cash from global investment firm KKR.
Brooks’ semiconductor cryogenics business now a part of Atlas Copco Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of Brooks’ Semiconductor Cryogenics...
Data Respons with German automotive contract Embedded-specialist Data Respons has signed a contract of NOK 17 million (EUR 1.8...
Toshiba still slowed down by power outage Toshiba Memory Corp. (TMC) reported that its main NAND Flash production base in Yokkaichi, Japan, experienced a 13-minute power outage on June 15.
BASF streamlines with 6'000 job losses With an organisational realignment, BASF expects savings of EUR 300 million, as...
NeuroBlade raises over $27M to develop a new type of AI chip Israeli startup NeuroBlade has completed a USD 23 million round A, led by Marius Nacht...
Littelfuse breaks ground on new power semiconductor facility Littelfuse says that it recently broke ground on a new power semiconductor assembly plant in...
Sager Electronics to acquire Technical Power Systems Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and...
LocatorX taps NoiseFigure Research for mini atomic clock chip design LocatorX has selected NoiseFigure Research, an ultra-high-speed digital circuit...
RS Components with 'go-ahead' for capacity expansion RS Components (RS) celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its...
Overheating batteries cause problems for Apple In " a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat...
EV Group invests €30 million for capacity expansion in Austria EV Group (EVG) says it has started construction on another extensive building project at its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Austria.
Semiconductor company and owner indicted for theft of trade secrets Haoyang Yu, a Chinese born, naturalized U.S. citizen living in Lexington, Massachusetts, was...
Component distribution defies ailing market German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) is up 4% in the first quarter of 2019...
New location in Italy for Rittal and Eplan Rittal and Eplan, two companies of the Friedhelm Loh Group, have officially inaugurated their...
GOM joins the ZEISS Group ZEISS has confirmed that the acquisition of GOM, a provider of hardware and software for...
Rockwell Automation EV Innovation Center opens in Silicon Valley Rockwell Automation has opened a new EV Innovation Center San Jose, within its...
ON Semi completes acquisition of Quantenna Communications ON Semiconductor says that the company has successfully completed its previously...
SiFive expands with second location in Austin, Texas SiFive Inc. has further expanded its presence in the Austin, Texas, "Silicon Hills" area with...
Palomar Technologies expands footprint in Europe Palomar Technologies, a process solutions provider for advanced photonics and microelectronic...
Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnership Biometric technology company Zwipe and semiconductor company Infineon, have...
MACOM to restructure - planning to close seven facilities Semiconductor solutions supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, says it has implemented a restructuring plan that will provide an expected annual expense savings of approximately USD 50 million dollars once fully implemented.Load more news