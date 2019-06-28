© Toshiba Memory Corp (Illustration purpose only) Components | June 28, 2019
Toshiba still slowed down by power outage
Toshiba Memory Corp. (TMC) reported that its main NAND Flash production base in Yokkaichi, Japan, experienced a 13-minute power outage on June 15.
All production facilities within the base (Fab 2, Fab 3, Fab 4, Fab 5, and Fab 6) were affected by the power outage, but we have yet to see all facilities return to normal operation as of now. An assessment by DRAMeXchange, a division of TrendForce, gives that wafer quotes will be pressured to rise in the short term due to this event, and there may be a rise in 2D NAND flash product prices and a slight shrink in price decline for 3D NAND flash products in the third quarter. Toshiba and its joint venture partner Western Digital have made separate announcements about this event today (June 28). Western Digital states that the power outage at Yokkaichi impacted approximately 6 exabytes (EB) of its NAND Flash wafer availability, with the effect of this incident on the market supply to be felt mainly in the third calendar quarter of this year. Toshiba's announcement, on the other hand, does not reveal how much damage was done to its NAND Flash wafer production. A fallout that Toshiba and Western Digital can expect is some loss of confidence from their downstream clients. The reliability of their production lines is now under doubt as the base is not resuming normal operation as quickly as can be reasonably expected for a leading-edge semiconductor plant. Taking account of the latest development, TrendForce has made adjustments to its view on price trends in the NAND Flash market for 3Q19. The supply of 2D NAND Flash, which caters more toward specialty storage applications, will tighten up noticeably in the short term due to the power outage. The Yokkaichi base remains a major supply source for 2D NAND products. Furthermore, NAND Flash suppliers are now holding lower inventories of 2D NAND products than before. Hence, TrendForce now expects some impetus for suppliers to raise quotes on 2D NAND products in 3Q19. On the other hand, the power outage is not expected to reverse the decline in 3Q contract prices of mainstream 3D NAND products (e.g. eMMC/UFS solutions and SSDs) since the inventory level for these products is high on both the demand and supply ends. Still, there is a possibility that the downswing in prices of 3D NAND products will moderate somewhat in 3Q19 due to the disruptions caused by the event. In the channel and retail markets, the sudden lowering of Western Digital's production could further shore up prices, as the company has a significant presence there. Besides the power outage at Yokkaichi, Micron's recent decision to make larger cuts to its NAND Flash wafer production capacity (now by 10% as opposed to the earlier forecast) and prices lying near the cost level will put pressure on wafer quotes to rise in the short term.Yet it remains to see whether customers are going to buy it. Concerning the outlook for the fourth season, TrendForce predicts that contract prices will trend flat or drop slightly according to current assessments. As for whether facilities may resume normal operation, TrendForce will continue to keep a close watch on the latest developments.
More information can be found at Trendforce.
More information can be found at Trendforce.
Toshiba still slowed down by power outage Toshiba Memory Corp. (TMC) reported that its main NAND Flash production base in Yokkaichi, Japan, experienced a 13-minute power outage on June 15.
BASF streamlines with 6'000 job losses With an organisational realignment, BASF expects savings of EUR 300 million, as...
NeuroBlade raises over $27M to develop a new type of AI chip Israeli startup NeuroBlade has completed a USD 23 million round A, led by Marius Nacht...
Littelfuse breaks ground on new power semiconductor facility Littelfuse says that it recently broke ground on a new power semiconductor assembly plant in...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeElectrolube’s Top Encapsulation Resin & Potting Compound FAQ’s An invaluable insight into some of Electrolube’s top trending Encapsulation Resin and Potting Compounds frequently asked questions. Are you looking for a solution to your encapsulation query? Read on for helpful guidance and...
Sager Electronics to acquire Technical Power Systems Sager Electronics, a North American distributor of Interconnect, Power and...
LocatorX taps NoiseFigure Research for mini atomic clock chip design LocatorX has selected NoiseFigure Research, an ultra-high-speed digital circuit...
RS Components with 'go-ahead' for capacity expansion RS Components (RS) celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of its...
Overheating batteries cause problems for Apple In " a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units, the battery may overheat...
EV Group invests €30 million for capacity expansion in Austria EV Group (EVG) says it has started construction on another extensive building project at its corporate headquarters in St. Florian am Inn, Austria.
Semiconductor company and owner indicted for theft of trade secrets Haoyang Yu, a Chinese born, naturalized U.S. citizen living in Lexington, Massachusetts, was...
Component distribution defies ailing market German component distribution (according to FBDi e.V.) is up 4% in the first quarter of 2019...
New location in Italy for Rittal and Eplan Rittal and Eplan, two companies of the Friedhelm Loh Group, have officially inaugurated their...
GOM joins the ZEISS Group ZEISS has confirmed that the acquisition of GOM, a provider of hardware and software for...
Rockwell Automation EV Innovation Center opens in Silicon Valley Rockwell Automation has opened a new EV Innovation Center San Jose, within its...
ON Semi completes acquisition of Quantenna Communications ON Semiconductor says that the company has successfully completed its previously...
SiFive expands with second location in Austin, Texas SiFive Inc. has further expanded its presence in the Austin, Texas, "Silicon Hills" area with...
Palomar Technologies expands footprint in Europe Palomar Technologies, a process solutions provider for advanced photonics and microelectronic...
Zwipe and Infineon extend their partnership Biometric technology company Zwipe and semiconductor company Infineon, have...
MACOM to restructure - planning to close seven facilities Semiconductor solutions supplier, MACOM Technology Solutions, says it has implemented a restructuring plan that will provide an expected annual expense savings of approximately USD 50 million dollars once fully implemented.
ESCHA kicks off operations at new plant extension After a bit more than a year of construction, the first sections of the company's 5'000 square...
Jade Global signs multi-year contract with global semi company Jade Global signed a multi-year contract with an unnamed global semiconductor company...
ERP Power acquires Lumenetix ERP Power, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners LLC, has acquired Lumenetix Inc....
Volvo partners with NVIDIA to develop AI for autonomous trucks The Volvo Group has signed an agreement with NVIDIA to jointly develop the decision making...
Analog Devices opens new UK headquarters office Semiconductor manufacturer, Analog Devices, has officially opened the doors of its new UK...Load more news