LocatorX taps NoiseFigure Research for mini atomic clock chip design

LocatorX has selected NoiseFigure Research, an ultra-high-speed digital circuit design firm to develop the MEMS magnetic actuator for LocatorX's solid state miniature atomic clock.

The actuator can be added to integrated circuits as control logic for accurate, inexpensive, and secure tracking technologies. The solid-state miniature atomic clock itself will serve as a core component of LocatorX's global resource locator (GRL) product, which will be capable of leveraging atomic clocks in terrestrial radio sources, enabling precise tracking indoors and outdoors. When paired with IoT devices, the GRL will offer superior location accuracy to GPS without batteries. The design is based on a global resource locator patent (U.S. Patent No. 9,841,494B2) that provides LocatorX exclusive global rights to an atomic clock nanotechnology developed by the University of Oxford. Once designed, the wafers will be physically tested in an iterative process at the University of Washington (UW) Nanofabrication Facility until final production files are created for licensing, a press release stated. LocatorX is headquartered in Atlanta and offers a Certified QR code for logistics, supply chain management, and consumer packaged goods that provides a unique, secure time/data/location of any tag scanned with a smartphone.