New location in Italy for Rittal and Eplan

Rittal and Eplan, two companies of the Friedhelm Loh Group, have officially inaugurated their new location in Pioltello, northern Italy.

This new building, which represents and investment of EUR 7.2 million, aims to help the two affiliated companies in supporting their cooperation in Italy so that they can increasingly offer their solutions along the entire value chain of panel building and switchgear manufacturing. “The joint headquarters of Rittal and Eplan in Italy opens up completely new options for giving our customers in panel building and switchgear manufacturing even more comprehensive support in their value-added processes,” says Marco Villa, Managing Director of Rittal Italy, in a press release. As early as January, more than 100 employees of the two companies had moved to the new building near Milan, which replaces the former Rittal location in Vignate and the Eplan headquarters in Vimodrone. By moving the cooperation under one roof, Rittal and Eplan aims to expand their expertise in the interaction of engineering, enclosure solutions, automation and service in the Italian market even further. “This inauguration is an extraordinary success for us. At the same time, it represents a starting point for the future. I am honoured to share this moment with the people who work together every day to achieve the company’s objectives," Mr. Villa added.