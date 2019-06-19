© escha

ESCHA kicks off operations at new plant extension

After a bit more than a year of construction, the first sections of the company's 5'000 square metre plant extension were put into operation in June. Following the final completion of the second building-phase, all production-related departments will be consolidated.

The ESCHA Group has extended its production- and logistics hub at its headquarters in Germany, investing about EUR 6 million. The first stages of construction of the roughly 5'000 square metre extension building were taken into operation in June. With this addition, the company currently have more than 22,500 square meters of office- and production area in Germany at its disposal. "After moving into our new production- and logistics hub in January 2017, we reached our capacity limits due to the high demand for our products much faster than initially expected. For this reason, the originally much later planned building extension had to be immediately started and realized. Through the building extension, we now dispose of additional production- and office areas in sufficient size. We are going to use this area to rearrange a part of the production sections and to consolidate all production-related departments," the company writes in an update.