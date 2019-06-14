© alphaspirit dreamstime.com

TTM acquires assets from i3 Electronics Inc.

The acquisition is designed to strengthen TTM’s advanced technology PCB capabilities and IP portfolio for emerging applications in the aerospace and defense end market and high-end commercial customers, according to a press release distributed this week.

One of the core differentiators of the acquired technology is the ability to create very fine lines and spacing, an increasingly frequent requirement for new programs across defense and commercial end markets. This substrate-like PCB technology allows for lines and spacing down to 25 microns with 50-micron drill-plated through holes. This is an alternative approach to achieving similar lines and spacing as the modified semi-additive process (“mSAP”) currently being used in TTM’s mobility business. It differs from mSAP in that it is US based and used for lower volume applications such as defense and also for smaller format PCBs used in telecommunication applications. “We are excited to add i3’s cutting edge technology to TTM’s broad base of PCB expertise in North America for deployment in both our commercial and aerospace and defense end markets,” said TTM’s CEO, Tom Edman. “We believe this transaction will allow us to address key future growth opportunities for advanced applications in the defense and commercial markets with the ultimate goal of providing differentiated technical support and value for our customers.” The acquired assets will consist of equipment, patents and critical manufacturing know how based on i3’s technology base and pedigree along with the future addition of engineering talent. The i3 equipment in Endicott, New York will be relocated to TTM’s Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin campus. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.