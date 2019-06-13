Seoul Semi files suit against European distributor

Seoul Semiconductor says that it filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Germany in the District Court of Düsseldorf against Leuchtstark Vertriebs GmbH, a European LED lighting distributor, asserting infringement of Seoul’s LED patents.

Seoul says that it is currently investigating Leuchstark’s OEM/ODM manufacturers as well as other distributors. In its complaint, Seoul asserts that this distributor is selling a “MEGAMAN” brand lighting product that infringes Seoul’s two LED patents. “MEGAMAN” is an Asian-based LED lamp brand. The asserted patents relate to one of Seoul’s LED light extraction patent portfolios. In December 2018, Seoul successfully enforced a patent in the field of LED light extraction technology, and the District Court of Düsseldorf ordered an injunction against sales of the accused Everlight products as well as a recall of any such products sold after July 13, 2012.