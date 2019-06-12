© Innovative Micro Technology

IMT ups its capabilities

US-based MEMS foundry, Innovative Micro Technology (IMT), continues to upgrade its manufacturing capabilities at its in Santa Barbara, California facility.

The company is now marshaling in a new era in the company’s ability to serve growing MEMS industry by offering 8-inch (200mm) wafer fabrication capabilities, IMT announces in a press release. 200mm capabilities improve the economics of MEMS production by yielding roughly twice the number of devices per wafer. The new capabilities is another milestone in the ongoing capital improvements driven by the recent round of investment in the company last fall. IMT continues to upgrade its 130’000 square-feet manufacturing campus and 30’000 square-feet class 100 wafer fabrication clean room. “This milestone signifies our willingness and ability to support our customers as their needs grow,” says Craig Ensley, CEO of IMT, in the press release.