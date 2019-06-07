© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com Business | June 07, 2019
Qlight new Qidong factory to be completed in October
Qlight Shanghai Electronics started construction of a new factory in Qidong, China on September 25, 2018 in order to support continued market competitiveness for increasing sales demand.
The plant is located in Qidong Binghai Industrial Park in Jiashan City, Jiangsu Province, and covers an area of 13'300 square metres and a land area of 12'500 square metres. Qlight’s new factory will be equipped with production quality and logistics systems such as an automated inspection system as well as a product lifetime and reliability laboratory. These new facilities aims to help Qlight cope with the rapidly growing demand in China through efficient site management. “The Qlight Qidong factory will be the largest in the industrial signaling industry with the latest production and management technologies” and “It is expected that the sales in China which has been increasing tremendously by 25-30% for the past few years will continue to increase by up to 300% after the Qidong factory begins operation,” says CEO Heon-gil Choi. The factory is due to be completed in October, 2019 and start production in the last quarter of 2019.
