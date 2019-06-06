© anthony berenyi dreamstime.com

Smith’s Asian hub reaches TAPA FSR Level A certification

Smith, a global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has achieved certification to the TAPA FSR Level A standard at its warehouse in Hong Kong.

The Transported Asset Protection Association (TAPA) has implemented Facility Security Requirements (FSR) that define the baseline standards required to maintain supply chain security throughout the industry. Smith’s headquarters in Houston achieved TAPA FSR Level A certification in 2018. Additionally, Smith’s Asian distribution center has been validated to be in compliance with C-TPAT (Customs-Trade Partnership Against Terrorism) security requirements designed to keep the supply chain free from dangerous components. “As the leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith has an obligation to make sure our customers’ products are safely stored and handled,” said Terry Fu, Smith’s VP of Operations and Counterfeit Detection, Asia. Fu contined, “Earning the TAPA FSR Level A certification gives our global network of customers the assurance and certainty that their products will be delivered securely. Level A is the highest security protection under FSR classifications. We are proud to have our Asia warehouse recognized for its security measures, including training procedures and the safekeeping of perimeters and entrances and exits.”